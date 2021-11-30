Prep Basketball Roundup: NHS girls push win streak to 42; North boys fall to Huskies

EDMOND — Putting just one player on the court to have played any major minutes last season, the Norman High girls grabbed an opening night victory over a strong Edmond Memorial squad Tuesday, pushing the program’s winning streak to 42 games.
The final score was 61-52, the Tigers pulling away in the latter half of the fourth quarter after the Bulldogs moved within six points in the middle of the frame.
Junior Aaliyah Henderson was the only familiar face in first-year coach Frankie Parks' rotation; Mikayla Parks on the bench and out of uniform following offseason knee surgery, while Myka Perry, coming off hip surgery, has chosen not to play basketball this season before joining Florida's women's program, and is now a manager for first-year coach Cory Cole’s boys program.
Henderson finished with 14 points, but the Tigers would not have led 29-20 at the half, nor pulled away at the end, without the Rollins sisters, Jaki and Jordan.
Jaki, a senior guard, finished with 15 points, while Jordan, a junior post, added 17, almost all of it from in the paint.
The Bulldogs got as close as they got late thanks to the efforts of Baylor Franz, who netted 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter.
The Rollins sisters and Henderson comprise 60 percent of the Tigers’ starting five, the remaining 40 percent being freshman Seleh Harmon and Senior Shayne Roberts. The Tigers’ sixth man is another freshman, Olivia Watkins.
On opening night, they looked like they’d been playing together for a while.
• Timberwolves fall down: The Norman North boys narrowed their gap to three points with less than four minutes remaining against Edmond North.
The Huskies had an immediate response — a layup at the other end — as they did all night.
Though the Timberwolves hung close, nor did they ever lead in what became a 69-62 opening night home court loss to the Huskies.
“They did a really good job of running their stuff and getting the ball where they wanted to get it, which is inside to Dylan (Warlick),” North coach Kellen McCoy said. “Every time we made a punch back, they made another punch.”
Warlick led Edmond North with 27 points.
McCoy thought the T-Wolves struggled to find a rhythm offensively. He said it’s important to try to slow the game down when that’s the issue, something North didn’t do.
The T-Wolves have several new players and are still working to put the pieces together.
Kevin Overton led North, turning in a monster third quarter, scoring 17 of his 33 points. Jeremiah Johnson was the only teammate to reach double digits, scoring 17 points.
“(Overton) was able to make some plays late and keep us in the game at times,” McCoy said. “We need some more from other guys to step up … and Kevin to make plays for other guys as well.”
North’s at Westmoore on Friday, when it will try to leave Tuesday behind.
“Our rule is, we talk about it the next day,” McCoy said, “fix it and move on.”