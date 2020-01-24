A Norman High rout seemed in sight eight minutes into the Tigers' Friday game against Del City.
NHS went up 24-5 after the first quarter and never relented en route to a 72-48 win in the Titan Classic semifinals.
Sophomore Myka Perry led Class 6A's fourth-ranked NHS (13-1) in scoring with 20 points. She wasn’t the only Tiger to find her rhythm, though, at Carl Albert High School’s gym in Midwest City.
Junior Kelbie Washington scored 17 points, Chantae Embry added 13 and both Aaliyah Henderson and Mikayla Parks each scored 10.
The Tigers will face Edmond Memorial in the Titan Classic championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
• North boys knock off El Reno: North junior Jaylon White and the T-Wolves shrugged off a slow start to win in the Shawnee Invitational semifinals.
The North boys, who fell behind 13-8 after the first quarter, beat 5A’s No. 11 El Reno 54-40 on Friday.
White posted a team-high 26 points, which included four 3-pointers.
North’s Aiden Walker scored eight points, while Duncan Parham and Jackson Lancaster each scored six.
North will face Choctaw at 8:30 p.m. in the tournament championship.
• Lawton stuns Southmoore boys: A close battle ended in defeat for Class 6A’s top-ranked Southmoore.
Lawton advanced to the John Nobles Invitational championship with a 66-61 win over the SaberCats (11-2) on Friday.
Jordan Thompson and Sam Godwin scored 25 and 23 points, respectively, in the loss.
Southmoore and Moore will play in the tournament’s third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
• North girls fall to unbeaten Choctaw: A late rally gave the Norman North girls hope.
The T-Wolves went down 38-19 early in the second half before closing the third quarter on a 9-0 run.
Class 6A’s third-ranked Choctaw (14-0) held North to four points, though, in the fourth quarter to win 49-32 in the John Nobles Invitational semifinals.
Class 6A's No. 9 North (10-5) was led by junior Kennedy Cummings, who scored 14 points, and senior Jessika Evans, who added 11 in the loss.
North will play Bishop Miege at 4 p.m. Saturday in the tournament’s third-place game.
• Moore boys lose in semifinals: Moore will play for third at its home tournament after losing 51-38 to Sunrise Christian Academy on Friday.
The Lions had five players that scored six points — Jawan Mukes, Westin Newport, Dylan McDougal, KJ Jefferson and D’Shanti Fancher.
