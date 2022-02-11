Trailing by six in the final minute of the first half, the Tigers were on a 6-0 run with a chance to cut the deficit to one possession on a corner 3-pointer in transition.
It was a good look, as Norman High had taken advantage of having numbers in their favor off a long rebound. The shot went just wide and the Tigers were instead forced to settle for a six-point deficit going into the break.
Still, Norman High appeared to have stolen some of the momentum back from a loud Norman North home crowd in this season's second edition of the Crosstown Clash.
The run wouldn’t last, though, as the Tigers were held to just nine points after the break on 4-of-17 shooting and eight turnovers. Norman North allowed just two points in the fourth quarter on their way to a 46-29 win.
The Tigers trailed by as many as 12 in the first quarter as the T-Wolves found success shooting from outside with Norman High playing aggressively on defense. Norman North’s Kevin Overton and Jeremiah Johnson were often faced with double teams, which allowed the team’s other outside shooters to find their rhythm.
Nate Lancaster finished the first half with a team-high eight points on 3-of-8 shooting, while going 2-of-4 from behind the arc.
“Nate Lancaster and Noah Jones did a great job of handling the ball when Kevin (Overton) and Jeremiah (Johnson) got denied and that’s what we told them to do,” NNHS head coach Kellen McCoy said. “We trusted them to do it, and it was good for them to be able to get some confidence doing that tonight. I think that’ll help us later.”
The Tigers had been relying mostly on the offensive production of junior guard Caison Cole in the first half. Cole scored all of the team’s first seven points, which helped keep Norman High in the game midway through the first quarter.
Norman High would then go scoreless over the final 2:15 of the first quarter to end up trailing 18-7.
“Our flow was off tonight,” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “It was a big, emotional game, and I think we kind of showed our lack of experience that we still, I know it’s 19 games in, but it’s a brand new team with guys getting this much playing time. We’ve got some room to grow and we’ll learn from that.”
Overton finished with a team-high 13 points and had six rebounds and three assists. Lancaster was the team’s only other double digit scorer in the game, ending with 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting and three makes from deep.
The T-Wolves had five players finish with at least five points in the game.
Caison Cole finished with a game-high 14 points and Conner Goodson finished second on the Tigers’ in scoring with six points. Still, the team couldn’t find consistent scoring outside of that pair. They finished the game missing 12 straight shots from inside the paint.
The win closes out a season sweep for the T-Wolves in the Clash after taking the first meeting 59-41 at Norman High.
“It was a great atmosphere,” McCoy said. “I think our fans had a huge impact on the game and gave our guys a ton of energy and we’d love to see them back here on Tuesday.”
The T-Wolves will be back in action Tuesday in a home game against Yukon at 7 p.m. After that, Norman North will have one regular season game left on Friday, Feb. 18 against Westmoore.
The Tigers won’t have long to dwell over their loss, as they prepare to head to Yukon on Saturday for a game against the Millers at 4 p.m.
“I’m glad we’ve got a quick turnaround tomorrow,” Cole said. “Because you can’t weep too much about this one.”