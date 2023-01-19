MIDWEST CITY — Coming off their first five-game winning streak in recent memory, coach Cory Cole’s Norman High boys did not quite handle success.
Down they went to Westmoore at the Putnam City Invitational final. Down they went to Moore on the Lions’ home court. Down they went, only Tuesday night, at second-ranked Edmond North.
Looking to begin another winning streak in the first round of Carl Albert’s Titan Invitational, the still eighth-ranked Tigers (8-5) didn’t just get it down, but got it done fantastically, dropping Class 5A No. 12 Tahlequah 72-39.
Trashaun Combs-Pierce’s 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists were impressive, as were Marquis Combs-Pierce’s 12 and six boards, as were Matthew Willenborg’s 10 points and 13 boards, as were Caison Cole’s eight points, five assists and two steals.
Yet more impressive was the fact Cory Cole went double-digits deep on his roster before the first half was done, not because the blitz was on so much as he just played his bench, like everybody was part of the rotation, without slowing his team down.
“It’s heat minutes. It’s hot. Get some experience,” Cole said. “So guys did a good job coming in for the first time all year in the first quarter and second quarters and contributing.”
In the second half, he went even deeper, eventually playing 14 Tigers, all without putting out a garbage unit, instead opening the rotation as far as it would go.
Through it all, the lead just kept expanding.
Things couldn’t have started much better for NHS, two Caison Cole 3-pointers surrounding a deuce from Marquis Combs-Pierce to put the Tigers up 8-2 early.
A bit past the midway point of the second frame, a 3 from Zeke Guerrroro and a 2 from Hayden Smith brought Tahlequah back within 26-22. But rather than take a close game into the half, NHS exploded down the second-quarter stretch, posting a 10-2 run and a 36-24 intermission edge.
The third quarter was an avalanche, NHS taking a 42-28 lead a couple minutes into the frame to 52-32 by the end of it.
Seven different Tigers scored in the frame.
“Our energy was better,” Cole said. “When you go through that losing streak, we kind of got fat and relaxed a little bit.”
Not Thursday.
Bench contributions were many.
Here are a few: seven rebounds and three steals from Isaiah Amos; two steals each from J.P. Sumo and Tony Jefferson; two rebounds from both B.J. Randall, Josiah Fuller and Jefferson; three points and an assist from Montrel Combs-Pierce.
Pulling off the rare feat of playing everybody with the purpose of playing, not relaxing, the lead just kept climbing, NHS’ largest edge being the final score, achieved by a single free throw from Montrel Combs-Pierce.
“We learned through that adversity,” Cole said, “that we’ve got to sustain our effort and our focus.”
Smith led Tahlequah with 12 points and seven rebounds. None of his teammates netted more than eight points, nor grabbed more than three rebounds.
NHS returns to action at 7 tonight in a semifinal-round contest against host Carl Albert. The winner, barring a big upset, will get a crack at third-ranked Putnam City North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.