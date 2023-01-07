OKLAHOMA CITY — After a slow start, Norman High’s offense came alive in the third quarter of the championship game at the Putnam City Invitational.
But just as quickly as they got started, the Tigers’ offense stalled in the final period. Playing in their third game in three nights (all of which were close games entering the second half), signs of fatigue slowly started to show.
The three-point lead that Norman High had entering the fourth quarter was extinguished on a 3-pointer by Ethan Wohletz on Westmoore’s first possession of the period. It was the start of an 11-4 run that lasted four minutes and helped put the Jaguars back in control of the game late.
Westmoore would hold the Tigers to six points in the fourth quarter to win, 55-47, in a rematch of the championship game of the Joe Lawson Memorial Tournament. Norman High won that game 55-45.
“Give them credit, it was a little rematch game and last game could’ve gone either way,” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “We got that one, but tonight they made the shots, they made the plays and we just didn’t do enough to win. Hats off to Westmoore for winning this one.”
Norman High’s slow fourth quarter came after putting up 18 points in the second quarter and 17 points in the third quarter. The Tigers used a balanced offensive attack and were able to take advantage of their size advantage in the paint at points throughout the game.
Still, for the second night in a row, the Tigers’ bigs were forced to run in transition to keep up with a quick Westmoore backcourt.
“I think our conditioning is still starting to come back,” Cole said. “We didn’t cover well in transition and that comes down to cardio. We’re still getting better but this was a tough matchup. They played with their strength and executed, we played to our strength and didn’t finish. We’ll be better.”
After hitting just one 3-pointer in the first half, the Jaguars knocked down three of five attempts from behind the arc in the fourth quarter and were perfect from the free throw line.
Norman High falls to 7-3 after going 3-1 on the week against three ranked opponents. Caison Cole represented the Tigers on the all-tournament team.
“We’ve got a tough schedule that is playoff-ready,” Cory Cole said. “So to come back after Christmas break and go 3-1 this week against top-10 competition, we’ll take that. A lot of teams were 1-3 this week or 0-4, we’re 3-1. We had a good week, we had a winning week so we’ll take that.”
Norman High will be back in action next Friday in a road game against No. 12 Moore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.