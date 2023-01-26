Even as the Norman High boys basketball team continues to take steps in the right direction this season, head coach Cory Cole said there have been moments that have been keeping the team from reaching its full potential.
Before the Tigers practice on Thursday, Cole described these moments as “glitches”. It’s an appropriate term for the difficulties Norman High has faced this season.
Like a computer, the Tigers have had stretches where everything is running smoothly, only for the offensive momentum to come to a halt behind inconsistent play.
In their most recent loss to 5A No. 1-ranked Carl Albert, the host of last week's Titan Classic, the Tigers couldn’t overcome a slow start that saw them fall behind 16-6 early.
However, they did a better job overcoming a tough start in their 67-60 win over Stillwater on Wednesday.
“Once we figure that out and play four full quarters … we did that (Wednesday) and played two really good quarters in the second half,” Cole said Thursday. “That was good to see, to see our offense click and our defense making plays for us.”
Still, Norman High entered the year with high expectations after posting an 11-15 record in Cole’s first season, and have largely lived up to the preseason hype.
The Tigers are currently 10-6 overall and No. 11 in the Class 6A rankings. Half of those wins have come against teams that are currently ranked inside the top-20 of the 6A standings.
They’ve beaten No. 4 Westmoore and No. 6 Lawton. They also defeated Crosstown rival Norman North for the first time in 10 seasons.
“We struggled and it wasn’t the kids' fault,” Cole said about last season. “It was just new. We have a lot of second-year guys. I’ve been saying it with (OU football head coach Brent) Venables next year with his second-year guys, you’re going to see a difference in how they close games. Experience is the best teacher. We have that now and you see that glue sticking together. It’s glue time.”
Cole has been happy with the way the team has managed those early-season expectations, something he’s credited to the team’s leadership. Even during a three-game losing streak earlier this month, Cole was impressed with the way his team responded at practice every day.
The Tigers have now won three of their last four games and can extend their winning streak to three games with a win over No. 20 Edmond Santa Fe on Friday.
“They led that on their own,” Cole said. “It wasn’t like it was coach Cole making them. It was senior captains having meetings, having film sessions.”
Cole describes his program as being “player-run” with players hosting their own film sessions before practice without any coaches.
“The coaches are going to guide you and get you in the right spots, but the more you care it just makes you deeper and these kids get it,” Cole said. “They don’t have to be woken up every day and be told what we’re doing. They’re very motivated for each other. It’s really cool and we’re gonna miss that.”
That leadership will play an important role as the team enters the closing stretch of the season.
Norman High has seven regular season games left on its schedule, and four of those teams are currently ranked inside the top-20 of the 6A standings. The Tigers also have one more meeting with a Norman North squad that will be looking to avenge its 46-45 defeat in the first Crosstown Clash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.