The last time Norman High and Norman North met in the Crosstown Clash, it was a learning moment for both teams.
For the Timberwolves, who led for most of the second half but saw their 14-point lead vanish over the final five minutes of that game, it was a lesson in how to manage late-game situations. For the Tigers, it was a lesson in how to approach an intense, high-energy rivalry game.
It wouldn’t be the last time that either team would have to learn those lessons, but with three regular season games remaining, both sides enter the second game of the Crosstown Clash playing their best basketball of the season.
The game will tip-off at Norman High School on Friday at 7 p.m.
“It’s different when you’re playing on the road in front a packed house,” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “I think we showed our inexperience on the road at that point in the season. I think we’ve matured a lot.”
The Tigers enter the game riding a five-game winning streak including a big road win over Westmoore earlier this week. Norman High now has two wins over a Westmoore team with just four total losses this season.
Norman High is also set to host regionals this season for the first time in over 15 years.
Even for all the advantages that come with hosting a regional, the team will also have to overcome the pressure that comes with that honor. Cole said Friday’s game will give the team a taste of that.
"To be able to have playoff basketball at home, it’s big for our community, good for our program and good for our kids," Cole said.
It won’t be a win-or-go-home situation on Friday, but there will be plenty of pressure for Norman High to pull off a season sweep of the Timberwolves.
“That’s a different dynamic,” Cole said about hosting regionals. “That should be another added pressure of expectation that (Friday’s) game will simulate. It’ll be something that we can kind of build upon.”
The Timberwolves have also shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.
After starting out the season 1-6 following the loss to Norman High, the Timberwolves are 7-6 since.
They’re coming off a 67-63 loss to Stillwater earlier this week, but have won four of their last five and five of their last seven games. Norman North is averaging 55.4 points per game over the last five games and allowing 49.2.
A win over Norman High would go a long way in boosting the Timberwolves’ confidence heading into postseason play.
The Timberwolves will be playing in Norman High’s regional, so Friday’s game may not be the last time these two teams face off this season.
“It’s so hard coaching against people that you respect,” Cole said. "Our programs have a lot of respect for each other … Sometimes rivalries are unfriendly, this one’s going to be competitive, but it’s going to be respectful.”
