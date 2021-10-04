Prep Cross Country: NHS' Bonner coming on, North's Kite still running well, Bears face tough foe

Norman High cross country coach Scott Monnard has spent much of this season trying to convince Phin Bonner he’s as strong a distance runner as Monnard knows he can be.
Some of it has sunk in.
Before, Bonner wasn’t so sure about joining the lead pack, but now he’s all right with it. Yet, Monnard’s pushing for more.
“The thing with Phin is he still views himself as a half-miler and a miler,” Monnard said. "He probably put in more miles this summer than he ever has, which, on the team, probably isn’t even in the top five. We’ve had a lot of good distance runners at Norman High and Norman North over the years, but he probably has less miles than any of those guys."
Perhaps Monday’s performance at the OK Runner Classic will help Bonner to see himself as a distance guy even more.
Originally scheduled for Saturday morning and typically one of the largest regular-season cross country events in the state, the event went off two days later with a much smaller field.
But one can only run the race in front of them and Bonner turned it into a second-place finish in a contest that included full contingents from Norman High, Norman North, Edmond North, Edmond Memorial, Bishop Kelley, Noble, Carl Albert and partial teams from Western Heights, Woodward and Midwest City.
On the girls side of things, Norman North’s Kinley Kite also posted a second-place finish in a race that really was for second place, Edmond North’s Liesel Kehoe eclipsing Kite and everybody else by more than 80 seconds.
That Bonner ran as well as he did, finishing in 16:48.15, about 8 seconds back of Edmond North’s Carson Royse (16:40.22), may have been an education to the athlete himself.
“I didn’t expect to come out with that,” said Bonner, a junior and one of the Tigers’ three co-captains. “I was tired, I had a long weekend and I came out just wanting to do my best.”
Bonner had non-running events on his calendar Saturday and Sunday. Had the race gone off as planned two days earlier, he might not have been able to run. Nevertheless, the meet moved, he showed up and finished runner-up.
“I was tired coming in, my legs felt dead,” he said. “Mentally, this race felt like a greater challenge than [previously].”
He excelled anyway.
Not that his coach doesn’t see more in him.
“He should have won the race,” Monnard said.
He also compared Bonner to one of the Tigers’ all-timers.
“He’s better at the shorter distances, but he’s versatile enough to where … he’s a lot like Parker Bowles in that Parker was more of a miler, but he could still do really well with a 5K,” Monnard said.
As a senior, Bowles finished fifth at the 2007 cross country state championship, fifth in the 3200 at the state track meet and third in the 1600 at the state meet.
The top 10 finishers at the state meet receive all-state honors and the next five receive “honorable mention” all-state honors.
Monnard believes that could be Bonner’s destiny this season.
“He’s going to have to have more work on the sleep, diet and not be involved in so many things these last four weeks,” he said.
The next four weeks is the cross-country post season.
Oct. 12, the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference meet arrives at Deer Creek.
Oct. 23, the Class 6A regional for the western half of the state takes place in Mustang.
One week later, it’s the Class 6A state meet at Edmond Santa Fe.
Monday, Bonner surprised himself. He’s got three more chances to to find his very best race.
Kite pleased
Norman North’s Kinley Kite, just a sophomore, is angling for the same top-15 finish Monnard believes Bonner has in him.
She’s already run one meet that had her believing she could do it, finishing ninth in 19:33.60 at the pre-state meet at Edmond Santa Fe, which didn’t include all the competition she’ll face at the state meet, but most of it.
Tuesday, she finished in 19:56.50. Not as fast as nine days earlier at Santa Fe, but perhaps more impressive on a difficult course, later in the morning and underneath a warmer sun.
Also Monday, because Kehoe was so far out in front, Kite had nobody to chase down. That’s bound to change at the COAC meet, regionals and state.
“It felt kind of like I was in first the whole time because I couldn’t see her at all,” Kite said. “It was nice.”
Tougher for Noble
Also at the pre-state meet, the Noble girls prevailed over a 13-team field of Class 5A participants.
Monday, only three Class 5A teams sent a full squad to the NHS course, yet one of them was Bishop Kelley, a better squad than any the Bears faced at Santa Fe.
In that race, Noble’s Natali Ruiz and Leah Hickok finished third and sixth, respectively. Monday, Hickok finished 11th and and Pena 14th in a race that included both 5A and 6A runners.
The big difference was Kelley being on site, because the Comets claimed the fourth-, fifth-, seventh- and ninth-place spots.
The Comets were faster, but not a whole lot faster, than the two top Bears.
In fourth-place, Kelley’s Gwyn Meyers was the top-finishing Class 5A runner in 20:08.52.
Hickok, in 11th, was only 13 seconds behind in 21:21.83.
“I was just trying to see if I could keep up with them to see if I could be up there for regionals and state,” said Hickok. “That just shows that I can be up there with them.”
Noble has one more meet at Carl Albert, on Oct. 12, before setting its sites on regionals and state.