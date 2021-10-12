The Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference is not merely the high school league in which Norman High and Norman North compete. For the most part, it defines the best large-school athletic programs in the western half of the state.
Tuesday, on its home course, that meant Deer Creek’s two varsity cross-country programs posted a couple of very big wins, the Antlers boys and girls both claiming the COAC crown.
It also proved NHS and North are looking up at several Class 6A programs this fall.
The best finish for any Norman squad in the annual event was a sixth-place showing from the NHS boys, six spots in front of 12th-place North. In the girls race it was North finishing eighth and NHS finishing 11th.
Still, NHS coach Scott Monnard took pleasure in one of those results.
His Tiger boys may have finished sixth, but they did so behind top-ranked (in the entire state) Deer Creek, second-ranked Mustang, third-ranked Edmond Memorial, fourth-ranked Westmoore and sixth-ranked Edmond North.
“The COAC is a monster on the boys side,” Monnard said, “so finishing sixth is nothing to be ashamed of … we feel good about today’s performance.”
An individual sport that’s run as a team sport, NHS’ top six finishers all turned in personal bests.
Phin Bonner placed 12th in 16:17, Michael Parker 16th in 16:40, Kohtaka Orikasa 49th in 17:52, Cole Eberle 59th in 18:04, Jeremiah Lorance 63rd in 18:11 and Michael James 64th in 18:12.
Cross country team scores are the sum of each team’s five fastest runners’ place-finishes.
The object is to go low, and Deer Creek’s boys dominated, finishing with a score of 39, well in front of Mustang (90), Edmond Memorial (91) and Westmoore (92). NHS’ sixth-place finish came with a score of 199.
Deer Creek wasn’t quite so dominant among the girls, finishing with a score of 66 to edge the Edmond North girls’ 78.
Moore (80), Edmond Memorial (93) and Edmond Santa Fe (142) rounded out the top five.
The NHS girls’ top finisher was Charlotte Gentry, in 37th, in 21:17. Emily Finocchiaro was the only other Tiger among the top 50, finishing 42nd in 21:30.
Monnard expected more.
“We simply don’t have the depth this season to not have our best runners race well,” he said. “These next two weeks of practice will be critical for our girls if we are to have any chance of qualifying for state.”
Class 6A regionals will take place at Mustang and Owasso a week from Saturday.
Though NHS and North tend to compete in the west regional, regional assignments will not be announced until Friday.
The top seven teams in each regional qualify for the state meet, which arrives Oct. 30 at Edmond Santa Fe.