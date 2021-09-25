EDMOND — Norman High turned in a pair of top 10 finishes at the Pre-State Cross Country meet at Edmond Santa on Saturday,
Norman North turned in one, but it was a top-five finish from the Timberwolves girls.
In the Class 5A portion of the event, Noble got a top five finish from its girls, too, only the Bears trailed nobody, winning the meet.
The NHS girls finished 10th, the NHS boys seventh. The North girls fifth, the North boys 14th and the Noble boys 15th.
NHS coach Scott Monnard was effusive about his girls’ performance, saying “they executed the plan to near perfection today,” while also saluting the top-10 individual performances of Phin Bonner (6th, 16:26.01) and Michael Parker (10th, 16:56.36).
“They have been practicing incredibly well and you tend to see good races when you are practicing well," he said.
Meanwhile, North coach Jonathan Koscinski had to like how his girls finished, led by Knsiey Kite, who placed 10th among individuals in 19:33.60.
Yet, only one Transcript area team announced itself as a state title contender and that was Noble’s girls.
Elgin’s Audrey McElhaney won the individual portion of the Class 5A event in 19:52.43, though the Owls did not sport a full team. Thus, for counting purposes, the Noble girls posted three of the top 11 finishes, with Erika Pena coming in fourth in 20:54.00; Leah Hickock sixth in 21:11.91 and Kenzie Heeke 11th in 21:53.42.
Noble won going away with a final score of 61, the sum total of its five fastest runners place-finishes.
Santa Fe South was next at 99, followed by Carl Albert (147), Stilwell (157) and Piedmont (159).
Among the Class 6A girls, everybody was chasing Moore, who finished with a score of 87, well in front of Edmond North’s 120.
After Kite, the North girls’ best finish belonged to Devin Jansing, who finished 28th in 21:05.10. Steve Johnson was two spots back in 30th in 21:08.95.
The NHS girls top finish belonged to Emily Finocchiaro, who was 35t in 21:17.80. Rose Crawford finished 39th in 21:21.45.
Bixby’s Cayden Dawson claimed the individual crown in 17:41.78.
Mustang (65) and Edmond Memorial (73) dominated the Class 6A boys, with Memorial’s Josh Cherry tops among individuals in 15.51.40.
Norman North was led by Jack Lindley’s 13th place finish in 17:03.77.