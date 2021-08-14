Though it’s called the “Preseason Challenge,” for Norman High’s boys and girls cross country programs, it marked the first event of the varsity season.
Santa Fe South ran away with both team titles on the NHS Cross Country Course, behind Irving Middle School, its girls finishing with a score of 47 and its boys with a score of 32.
Cross country scores are the sum of the place-finish of each team’s fastest five of seven runners. The lower the score the better.
The NHS girls finished third, with a score of 67, behind Casady’s 49. The NHS boys finished second with a score of 79.
The Tigers, however, would have been much closer, or perhaps prevailed, had Monnard not been running some of his fastest runners in the junior varsity portion of the event.
The NHS boys top finisher was Michael Parker, in 10:57, finishing third. Yet, the Tigers fastest junior varsity runner, Phil Bonner, was faster, at 10:51. Cole Eberle, who ran 11:32 in the JV race, and Anthony Yoon, who ran 12:01, also would have helped the Tigers’ final score.
“We had some of our top guns running junior varsity,” Monnard said, “so three of those guys earned a varsity spot for our next meet and it will be nice to have them back in the mix.”
Kohtaka Orikasa also gave the Tigers a top-10 finish in the varsity race, finishing 10th in 11:26. Michael James finished 13th, in 11:31.
The Tigers put two girls in the top 10, with Charlotte Gentry finishing seventh, in 14:06 and Emily Finocchiaro 10th, in 14:17. Elisabeth Millington was 13th in 14:29 and Rose Crawford 15th in 14:40.
Gentry was about 45 seconds faster than she was last week in a scrimmage race with Westmoore.
“We saw a lot of improvement from a week ago,” Monnard said, “and this time of year, that’s all you’re looking for.”