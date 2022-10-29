EDMOND — Norman High head coach Scott Monnard has seen seniors Phin Bonner and Michael Parker in countless races over the years, but he’s never seen them run the way they did on Saturday.
It couldn’t have come at a better time.
Bonner finished the 6A state cross country meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School with a time of 15:42.82 to finish fifth overall. Parker was in 17th with 400 meters to go and passed three runners to take a 14th place finish.
It was the first time since 2017 that the Tigers have had two all-staters in the same season. Bonners’ fifth-place finish was the highest in program history since 2012 (Mackenzie Wapepah-Harris, third overall).
“We’ve had some state champions, but Phin, that 15:42 is one of the faster times that you’re gonna see, and this year was loaded in 6A,” Monnard said. “That time some years wins state and this year it got fifth.”
Monnard has been coaching Bonner and Parker since they were in junior high and had both of them in class in sixth grade. Bonner was battling for second place late in the race, but still ended up finishing 18 seconds faster than his previous best.
Seeing the pair run their best times ever in their final race with Norman High was an especially gratifying moment for the longtime NHS coach.
“I’m proud of both of them, they’re both high-character people, they’ll both be running at the next level. They’ve been our one-two punch and they’ve been our leaders all year.”
Fellow-senior Adrian Sambrano was the Tigers’ third-highest finisher with a time of 17:31.70 (81st overall). Kohtaka Orisaka (17:37.35, 86th overall) and Dane Adams (17:37.90, 87th overall) weren’t far behind, followed by Cole Eberle (18:14.65, 106th overall) and Jeremiah Lorance (18:52.53, 112th overall).
The Tigers took eighth overall out of 14 teams at the meet.
The Norman High girls team didn’t qualify as a team for state, but did have three runners make it as individuals.
Junior Payton Fox led the way with a 46th-place finish and a time of 20:28.57. Charlotte Gentry (21:06.70, 66th overall) and Kimberly Oliveras (22:10.59, 91st overall) closed out the state meet improving their times from regionals last week.
Norman High is expecting to return all but one of its runners from this season and all three state qualifiers.
“Elements were tough last week and we didn’t really respond to them the way we had hoped,” Monnard said. “This was perfect conditions. I’m just really proud of them. For two of the three to run a PR (personal record) and the other one wasn’t far off, I’m just proud of them.”
T-Wolves become one of the fastest teams in program history
The Norman North boys cross country team knew that competing for one of the top-three spots as a team was out of reach.
Instead, they decided to make a new goal.
Head coach Johnathan Koscinski saw an opportunity when going back through the program’s past performances at the state meet. If the Timberwolves could finish with a team average of 17:07.00 or faster, they would become one of the three fastest teams in program history at the state meet.
It wasn’t going to be easy, but with a trio of seniors leading a team that had never made it to the season’s final race, it was a chance to run without any expectations. In the end, five of the team’s seven runners ended up breaking their personal bests at the five-kilometer distance and the top five finished with an average time 17:04.00.
The team’s average time will go down as the third-fastest in program history.
“They were just running for themselves and they killed it,” Koscinski said. “We had seniors where it was their first time at the state meet and you could tell. They ran with every kind of motivation that you can imagine.”
Leading the way was junior Jack Lindley with an 11th-place finish, which was good enough to all-state. Lindley’s time of 15:57.90 was 18 seconds faster than his previous best and one second shy of finishing inside the top-10.
David Evenson (17:02.39, 52nd overall), Miguel Dodson (17:13.93, 64th overall), Jonah Hays (17:40.07, 89th overall) and Greg Williams (17:46.74, 96th overall) each turned in the best times of their careers and Kaleb Favaloro (17:25.71, 78th overall) was just one second off his personal best.
“They’re really pumped,” Koscinski said. “They’re officially the third-best Norman North team in history and we’ve had some really freaking good teams.”
On the girls side, Kinley Kite gave the Timberwolves two all-state finishers with a time of 18:56.39, which ranked eighth.
Kite was in the same race last season and had high expectations before finishing 30th overall. Koscinski said the junior wasn’t going to let that happen again this season.
“Last year she was not prepared for the cold weather, so she didn’t have a good race last year,” he said. “… So this was like a redemption race for her. For her to be top-10 today with the competition level that we have was really important for her.”
The Timberwolves’ next four fastest runners each finished within seven spots of one another. Halley Jewell (20:57.18, 57th overall), Alexis Kotoucek (20:58.40, 58th overall), Ella Camp (21:02.35, 62nd overall), Blake Miller (21:05.96, 64th overall) gave Norman North a top-five average time of 20:36.05.
“The nice thing is other than our No. 7 girl (Devin Jansing) who’s a senior, we get everyone back,” Koscinski said. “Then we’ve got some really good middle school girls coming in. We had a couple girls that had injury problems or other things. So our team could be one of the top in the state next year, so that’s kind of what we’re gearing towards.”
Noble girls take fifth at state meet
Freshman Jordan Stejskal led the way for the Bears’ girls cross country team with an 11th-place finish and an appearance on the all-state team with a time of 20:10.26.
Noble finished fifth overall, just three points short of tying Bishop McGuiness and four points ahead of sixth-placed Sapulpa. The Bears were one of two teams to finish with two runners inside the top-20.
The other was senior Autumn Hickok’s 18th-placed finish with a five-kilometer time of 20:47.73. Emma Strawderman (21:28.98, 38th overall), Leah Hickok (21:29.37, 39th overall) and Emma Nabors (23:11.65, 82nd overall) rounded out the Bears’ top-five runners.
