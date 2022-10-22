The Norman High boys cross country team did what it needed to do at regionals, but head coach Scott Monnard wants to see more from his team during the state meet next weekend.
Phin Bonner and Michael Parker led the Tigers by finishing in seventh and 11th place respectively. Norman High (score of 134) took fourth overall as a team, and well outside the top three teams of Edmond Memorial (score of 51), Mustang (score of 51) and Deer Creek (score of 61).
Bonner’s time of 17:17.98 was seven seconds short of finishing inside the top-five. Parker ran the five-kilometer race at 17:32.65 and was just two seconds shy of giving the Tigers another top-10 finisher.
"We finished where we were expected to finish, but how we got there was not something we feel good about,” Monnard said about the fourth-place finish. “Luckily we had a guy like Cole Eberle really step up today, and prevented it from being a really disappointing day for us.
"Thank goodness for guys like Kohtaka Orikasa and Dane Adams, who have been steady for us throughout the season, who came through once again to help us qualify for state."
The 6A state cross country meet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29th at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Adams had the Timberwolves’ third-fastest time at 18:30.43. Orikasa came in one spot behind behind in 18:31.81 to give Norman North to finish 37th overall.
Eberle turned in a 18:41.45 to finish 43rd overall and one spot ahead of teammate Adrian Sambrano.
The girls team finished one spot short of qualifying for state at eighth overall with a score of 132.
Charlotte Gentry was able to earn a spot as an individual by finishing as one of the top seven runners that isn’t on a qualifying team. Gentry finished 36th overall with a time of 22:58.
She’ll be joined by teammates Payton Fox (43rd, 23:40) and Kimberly Olivares (45th, 23:50).
"It was a very disappointing day for most of our girls,” Monnard said. “We felt good about things coming into today, but obviously I didn't have them mentally ready, so that falls on my shoulders. I thought Kimberly would be key for us, and she definitely did her part today, qualifying for State and beating the girls she was asked to beat. And I thought Lucy and Cadence gave it all they had, in some really challenging conditions."
Norman North boys, girls teams qualify for state meet
The Norman North girls team took home sixth-place at the regional meet, led by Kinley Kite’s eighth-place finish.
Kite ran the five-kilometer race in 21:00.99 and was 16 seconds short of breaking into the top-five. Alexis Kotoucek (23rd, 22:05.95) and Halley Jewell (27th, 22:33.74) were the Tigers next two highest finishers, followed closely by Ella Camp (37th, 23:11.49) and Devin Jansing (39th, 23:18.56).
The Timberwolves were one of just five schools to have all five scorers finish inside the top-40.
The Norman North boys were sixth overall with a score of 147 to advance to the state meet.
Jack Lindley led the way with a ninth-place finish after completing the regional in 17:26.95. Lindley was the Timberwolves’ only runner to finish inside the top-25, but like the girls team, the boys benefitted from having solid times from all five runners.
Kaleb Favaloro (28th, 18:18.74), David Evenson (29th, 18:20.48), Jonah Hays (40th, 18:35.03) and Christian Jensen (41st, 18:35.59) rounded out the rest of the T-Wolves top-five finishers.
Norman North was one of four teams to have all five scorers finish 41st or higher.
