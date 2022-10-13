MOORE — There was even something perfect about Norman North’s lone failing Thursday night at Moore Stadium.
In a game it won big, 64-7, over Southmoore, the Timberwolves committed 120 yards in penalties, 75 in the first half.
Not good, but given who they’d beaten the previous two weeks, Broken Arrow and Jenks, and who they’ve got coming up, Moore, perhaps their last real district test, if there was a night to relax a little, this was it.
“You look at it, after a big win,” North coach Justin Jones said, “that next game’s usually that trap game.”
So the T-Wolves began, said Jones, “slow” in the literal sense.
They also prevailed by 54 points.
Kam Sixkiller enjoyed another huge game at quarterback, about all of it happening in the first half.
He completed 10 of 12 passes, four for touchdowns of 22, 45, 6, and 23 yards to Cason Cabbiness, Brayden Dorney, Chapman McKown and Zain Prater.
His first incompletion was his 10th throw, a would-be 47-yard touchdown had it not slipped through Cabbiness’ hands. No big deal, he found Prater from 23 three snaps later.
Gaining 29 yards on five carries, Sixkiller ran one in from 3 right before the half to put the T-Wolves on top 43-7.
“Guys are open, it’s hard to miss,” Sixkiller said. “I didn’t have to throw a perfect ball. When they’re that open, I just kind of give it to them and they do the rest.”
Thursday night also marked the return of McKown at running back after missing two weeks to injury.
He turned eight carries into 101 yards, one of them a 58-yard touchdown gallop in the first half.
Also, getting 82 yards on 11 carries from Carson Samson, North needed just 30 attempts to gain 265 on the ground
“It was just great to be able to experiment again, to see what’s happening,” McKown said. “I’m just very blessed to be out there with my team again.”
Though he’d rather have been on the field against Broken Arrow and Jenks, having to sit gave him a unique look at his teammates.
“I really think they got better without me,” he said, “because they were able to rely on the pass game, the QB run game and stuff. We were able to just dominate, and now we’re cash money going forward.”
It was a game for just a bit.
Sixkiller hit Cabbiness to put North up 7-0 four snaps in.
Southmoore answered with a drive, but gave the ball up on downs at the T-Wolves’ 31.
Four snaps after that, McKown hit his big run and the score doubled.
Spurred by a 30-yard completion from Brodie Sanchez to Raiden Kremeier, the SaberCats turned in an eight-play, 78-yard drive, halving the score, Markus Means going in from 9 yards with 2:37 remaining in the first quarter.
North closed the frame punting and Soutmoore opened the second quarter with the ball in North territory.
North then held defensively and needed only five plays to make it 21-7 when Sixkiller hit Dorney deep.
The T-Wolves hardly needed to drive the ball the rest of the way, 29 of their remaining points coming off turnovers, including six directly, when Elias Battle brought back an interception 35 yards to make it 50-7 less than three minutes into the third quarter.
Owen Eschelman grabbed the other pick, ran for a two-point conversion and, before done, spent time at quarterback.
North’s last quarterback, Lee Turnipseed, closed the scoring, finding Carter Hammer from 24 yards.
North improved to 5-2, 3-1 in District 6AI-1, with the hardest part of its schedule over. Southmoore fell to 1-6 and 0-4.
“I think,” Jones said, “we’ve showed tremendous growth.”
