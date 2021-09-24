Prep football: After six-touchdown performance, Tias McClarty looks to continue improving

Tias McClarty and the Norman High football team had found themselves in the middle of a shootout.
The Tigers were battling the Mustang Broncos last Friday in a game that finished with 120 total points and nine lead changes. Each time one team scored, the other team immediately had an answer.
“There was one point we scored, and I told the [offensive] line and some of the receivers,’ Boys, we’re going to war,’” McClarty remembers. I told them, ‘It’s going to be a long night, so get ready.’”
The junior quarterback responded with arguably the best game of his career.
He finished the game with 217 rushing yards and scored six total touchdowns in the second half, including two in the fourth quarter. But none was as big as his sixth one.
With 16 seconds to go, McClarty took the snap and scrambled to his right. He looked for a receiver in the endzone but didn’t find anyone open.
He approached the right sideline from 10 yards out and decided to take it himself.
“Either I was going to take it straight through somebody or I was going to fly over everybody,” McClarty said. “Those were my only two options.
He found his way into the endzone, sealing the Tigers’ 62-58 win.
“I took a deep breath and everything. I was actually a little bit emotional, because it was such a long night. I was filled with joy.”
It was a great performance from a player who’s still learning to play quarterback.
McClarty began playing football when he was 5, but he didn’t start playing quarterback until the fifth grade. And while he’s found success, he’s still working on handling the stress that comes with leading an offense.
“Physically, you have to be healthy. And you have to have a strong mental health,” McClarty said. “Your mental health is going to be tested, and you're going to be pushed to the edge, because as a quarterback, you’ve got to be there. There's only one quarterback and you have to be there for everything.
“There's always room to grow, but I have improved a lot. Thanks to coaches and teammates and everybody encouraging me because as a quarterback, there's a lot of times you're going to mess up and it's only going to be your fault sometimes.”
McClarty has found success running the ball through the early part of the Tigers’ season. He’s already surpassed 500 rushing yards on the season.
The Tigers’ offense is built around McClarty’s running game, with running backs Devin Alexander and Xavier Shackelford flanking him as other options.
They combined for over 400 rushing yards against Mustang, and McClarty thinks they can keep getting better.
“When you have a running back that runs a 4.3 [40-yard dash], Devin, and Xavier that also runs a 4.4 and then me that runs a 4.5, that should be pretty scary if we get some open field or grass,” McClarty said.
While McClarty and the Tigers’ running game has found success, he’s still working to improve his passing ability. For him, that’s the key to the Tigers’ improving on their 1-2 win-loss record to start the season.
“We'll be passing a little bit more,” McClarty said. “I think in practice we've been doing well cleaning things up, being a little bit more focused. So I think it's the passing game that we're gonna be working on quite a bit. But we'll have that down.”
With the Tigers set to take on Yukon tonight on the road, McClarty’s confident they found momentum they can use after this win against Mustang.
“I saw a lot of guys wanting it really bad,” McClarty he said. “I saw a different level of them than I have any other night… But the energy levels [should be] even higher than the Mustang game.”