Any short list of Oklahoma high school football powers should include Washington.
The Warriors have recorded double-digit wins each of the past six seasons, and they’ve reached the Class 2A title game in four of those campaigns.
Despite that success, Washington has yet to add to its program total of one state title, which it won in 1996 with Jace Brewer at quarterback. The Warriors, who fell one step short in 2017, 2020 and 2021, again will aim for that elusive gold ball at 7 p.m. Saturday when they face Oklahoma City Millwood for the state championship at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
It's not the first time the two teams have played for the state title. Millwood beat the Warriors 42-7 in the 2017 championship game.
Washington lost 48-37 to Tulsa Metro Christian in 2020 and 17-13 last season to Marlow. Washington coach Brad Beller takes a philosophical approach to all of the near-misses for the Warriors.
“Is that not crazy?” he said. “This will be the fifth time since 1996 we’ve been to the final and the third straight year. We’ve been really close a lot of times to have not won since 1996. Over the last 30 years, we’re among the top programs in the state in total wins, regardless of class. I’m proud that we’ve won that much, but it sure would be nice to win another one.”
The obvious question is how to make that happen against a tough Millwood team that's also been a longtime powerhouse.
Beller thinks he has an answer.
“We always tell the kids they have to learn from their mistakes,” he said. “What we started doing at the beginning of the year is we knew we needed to be consistent with our approach. We didn’t need to increase practice or focus for big games, but learn to consistently elevate our game through the year and always be prepared, no matter the opponent.
“Championship teams are championship teams before they are handed the gold ball, because you have to be that every day. The kids have bought into that. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs with injuries, but our guys have stayed the course, overcome adversity and haven’t blinked.”
A great example of that came in a second-round win over Oklahoma Christian School. Washington committed six turnovers but only surrendered three field goals and a safety, allowing the Warriors to pull out an 18-11 win. It was an invaluable experience for a team wanting to win a title, Beller said.
“I don’t think you can put a dollar value on it,” he said. “It was that important. You have to wait for that moment to see how you handle adversity and that was the night. For our defense to rise to the occasion, and our offense to rise up and score in the second half, it heightened our awareness to not take anything for granted. It also gave us a sense of urgency to clean up some things.”
Millwood (13-1) suffered its only loss in the season opener, falling 35-28 to eventual Class 3A champion Oklahoma City Heritage Hall. Coach Darwin Franklin’s Falcons have reeled off 13 straight wins since and have only been mildly pushed in the postseason.
In a 49-30 quarterfinal win over Claremore Sequoyah at Harrah, the Falcons scored five of their seven touchdowns on plays of 50 yards or more. Millwood trailed 17-14 with 3:34 left in the third quarter but poured in five touchdowns in the final 15½ minutes to pull away. Then Millwood crushed Tulsa Victory Christian 54-22 in the semifinals in Ada.
“They put so much pressure on you,” Beller said. “They score so fast and they explode on you so fast, it puts pressure on your offense to try and also score fast. They can feel it and they know you can feel it. We have to settle in, just be steady and do what we do and take what they give us.”
Washington’s offense certainly is capable. Led by senior running back Cole Scott (1,607 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns) and junior quarterback Major Cantrell (1,713 yards passing with 20 touchdowns and 510 yards rushing with five TDs), the Warriors have scored at least 39 points in 11 games.
Defensively, the Warriors have allowed opponents 14 points or less in each of the past 12 games. Seven Washington players have at least 50 tackles and two of them — defensive ends Naithen Spaulding and Hayden Milner — have 10 sacks apiece. Safety Cole Beller has five interceptions and the Warriors have 23 as a team.
“We talk about a sense of urgency and preparing for it,” Beller said. “When you prepare for a sense of urgency, it helps you play more calm, because you know we’ve done everything we can do to be ready. We have been here two years in a row and four of the last six years, so we’re going to use that experience of being in this setting to not let the pressure get to us.
"If we can be positive in that, it will give us confidence and poise.”
