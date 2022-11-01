Norman High
Opponent: @ Owasso
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Owasso Stadium
Records: NHS 3-6 (3-3), OHS 5-4 (4-2)
Last Week: NHS (W, 48-28, vs. Yukon); OHS (W, 13-7, @ Ed. Santa Fe)
Rankings: NHS not ranked; OHS not ranked
Four playoff spots still in play: The Tigers are in.
Last week’s win over Yukon clinched Norman High’s first playoff appearance since 2020. Now heading into the final week of the season, there’s still enough time for the Tigers to improve their positioning for the postseason.
The Tigers are currently in a three-way tie with Edmond Memorial and Edmond North for fourth place in District 6A-2. The team that secures the No. 4 spot will get to host in the first round of the playoffs, likely against Enid (5-4, No. 4 in 6A-1).
Norman High is at a disadvantage in the tie-breaker, though, with all three teams having a win over the other. As it stands now, Edmond Memorial would finish fourth due to marginal points, followed by Norman High and Edmond North.
If the Tigers stay in fifth, they’ll likely have to travel down I-44 to face a tough Broken Arrow squad (3-6, No. 4 in 6A-2) on the road in the playoffs. If Norman High loses to Owasso this week and Edmond North wins, the Tigers will likely be matched up with Jenks (7-2, No. 3 in 6A-1).
Norman High, Edmond Memorial and Edmond North will each play the top three teams in the district this weekend.
If Norman High wins, it could move all the way up to third in the district, which would give them a home game against Westmoore (2-7, No. 6 in 6A-1) in the first round of the playoffs.
Norman North
Opponent: Enid
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Harve Collins Stadium
Records: NNHS 7-2 (5-1), EHS 5-4 (3-3)
Last Week: NNHS (W, 52-28, @ Westmoore); EHS (W, 45-14, vs. Southmoore)
Rankings: NNHS No. 3 in AP Prep Poll; EHS not ranked
Playing for a bye week: If Norman North has a margin of victory greater than 10 against Enid, it will officially lock up the No. 2 seed in District 6A-1.
The Timberwolves currently hold the head-to-head tie-breaker over Jenks. The only way the Trojans can take the second spot back is with a win over No. 1 Bixby on Thursday night.
Still, if Jenks is able to force a three-way tie at the top of the standings at 6-1, Bixby would finish first regardless due to marginal points. Teams can’t earn more than 15 marginal points in a game, so Norman North would just need to win its final game by more points than the Trojans in order to secure its spot.
If the Trojans fall to the Spartans, Norman North would win the tie-breaker regardless of its performance against the Plainsmen.
With the No. 2 seed, Norman North would get a bye in the first round of the playoffs and would be hosting in the quarterfinals.
Noble
Opponent: Lawton MacArthur
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Noble Stadium
Records: NHS 5-4 (3-3), LMHS 5-4 (3-3)
Last Week: NHS (L, 61-39, @ Midwest City); LMHS (L, 20-13, vs. Elgin)
Rankings: NHS not ranked; LMHS not ranked
Win or go home: A playoff spot will be on the line when Noble takes on Lawton Mac in the regular season finale.
Both teams are currently tied for fourth in District 5A-1 at 3-3. The Bears enter the game having won two of their last three after a 1-2 start to district play.
Meanwhile, the Highlanders started out the season strong with three straight wins in district play before falling in each of the last three. Still, Lawton Mac’s schedule hasn’t been kind recently, having faced each of the four toughest teams in the district over the last four weeks.
The winner of the game is expected to face Carl Albert (7-2, No. 1 in 5A-2) on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
Community Christian
Opponent: Frederick
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Royals Stadium
Records: CCS 5-4 (4-2), FHS 7-2 (5-1)
Last Week: CCS (W, 48-6, vs. Crooked Oak); FHS (W, 21-20, vs. Lindsay)
Rankings: CCS not ranked; FHS not ranked
Four-seed seems likely for Royals: With one week to go in the regular season, the Royals likely have their postseason seeding set, but three positions remain up for grabs.
Community Christian faces No. 2 Frederick on Thursday and could force a three-way tie for second place with a win. With a loss, the Royals would likely have to end up as the No. 4 seed and face Davis (8-1, No. 1 in 2A-4) on the road in the first round.
If the Royals can force a three-way tie, the three spots would be determined by marginal points. Community Christian is currently behind both Frederick and Lindsay in marginal points.
Little Axe
Opponent: @ Washington
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Washington Stadium
Records: LAHS 0-9 (0-6), WHS 9-0 (6-0)
Last Week: LAHS (L, 48-6, @ Purcell); WHS (W, 55-6, @ Comanche)
Rankings: LAHS not ranked; Washington No. 1 in Class 2A AP Prep Poll
Toughest test yet: Little Axe will be on the road for its toughest game of the year in the season finale.
Washington has only lost one game outside of the state championship over the last three seasons. The defending Class 2A runner-ups have only allowed three teams to score more than seven points on them this season.
