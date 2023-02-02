NOBLE — When Brooke Harper looks back on her son’s college recruitment, the first word that comes to mind?
Stressful.
A standout, four-year starter at wide receiver for Noble, Brandon Harper was named to the 2023 All-State team after amassing 100 receptions, 1,700 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns this past season as a senior. Even still, Brandon found himself in mid-December still uncertain about future plans.
Several NCAA Division I schools had already talked to him at that point, but none were willing to take a chance and make an offer.
At 5-9, 170 pounds, some schools didn’t think Harper had the size to play at the next level. He also didn’t play class 6A football.
Brandon remembers many late nights where he and his mom would be on Twitter replying to college coaches with his highlight reel and information.
Brandon had been in contact with then-OU interim wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington throughout his senior season, but after four months of talking back and forth, the Harpers started to wonder if anything was actually going to happen.
“We were still kind of on the fence. Is it going to happen or is not going to happen?” Brooke said. “He visited other schools and talked to other schools and he was starting to make his plans [about] where he was going to go and it wasn’t going to involve OU at that point.”
Harper received official offers from Panhandle State, Langston, Southwestern Oklahoma State all in the month of December, but hope remained that he would still have an opportunity to play at his dream school. Harper let Washington know that he would be interested in signing as a preferred walk-on.
When Brandon got a call from Washington to let him know they were offering him a spot on the team as a preferred walk-on, he committed right on the spot. He called the decision to commit a “no-brainer”.
On Thursday, a group of his friends, family and teammates joined him at Noble High School for his official signing day.
“It was exciting,” Brandon said. “I didn’t know where it would go. I had a lot of other DI schools talk to me, but none of them took a chance on me so I was just excited that they had the faith in me and ended up taking a chance on me.”
Harper’s athleticism is a big reason he’s gained interest from the Sooners.
The Bears got the ball to Harper in a variety of ways last season. He showed the ability to play in the slot and make plays with the ball in his hands, or to go deep and attack opposing secondaries with his breakaway speed.
Harper has been a home run threat for the Bears since joining the team as a freshman. He had over 1,400 yards receiving two seasons ago as a junior.
Noble head coach Greg George said that versatility is going to be a big advantage for Harper at the next level.
“To have the back-to-back receiving years he’s had, [it's] unbelievable,” George said. “He’s been a joy to coach and we’re going to truly miss him, because he’s one of those kids where when he shows up on Friday night you feel like you have a good chance to win.”
