Norman High did all it could to hang with Broken Arrow Friday night.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Broken Arrow Tigers held a 14-13 lead over the Norman High Tigers, the teams separated by one-point due to a blocked extra-point attempt in the second quarter.
Even when RJ Spears-Jennings caught a 28-yard touchdown from Sterling Ramsey to push the BA lead to eight points, NHS continued to fight. But the team missed a few opportunities to stay in the game, and a 49-yard touchdown run by Maurion Horn — his third score of the night — late in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.
It was a battle of Tigers, with Broken Arrow coming out ahead 28-13.
Despite the loss, it was his team’s effort that stood out to NHS coach Rocky Martin.
“I think they played hard. The effort was there, no doubt,” Martin said. “I thought the game plan was good. I thought the coaches prepared them [all week]. I thought the boys executed for the most part. It was just one thing here, one thing now. But that’s football, usually three to five plays make the difference.”
It was hard fought game from start to finish.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, with BA eventually breaking through with a goal line touchdown from Horn early in the second quarter. But NHS responded on the following drive with a methodical drive, including a fourth down conversion, before Edric Lambert capped it off with a 11-yard score.
NHS took the lead midway through the fourth quarter after Devin Alexander broke through with a 21-yard touchdown run. But Horn responded with a nine-yard touchdown run to give BA a lead late in the third quarter.
The defense fought to keep the game close, forcing punts on three of BA’s first four possessions and coming away with two second-half turnovers. But Horn and the BA offense eventually wore down the NHS defense.
“I thought defensively we played really good,” Martin said. “I thought we played gaps sound. I thought we tackled well. I thought we swung the ball well. Late in the game, they got a couple of runs that hurt us, but overall the effort was good.”
The NHS offense was able to move the ball well behind a read-option attack from quarterback Tias McClarty and Alexander, who combined for 317 yards on the ground. But in the fourth quarter, the offense struggled to capitalize on a few opportunities to keep the team in the game.
“The fight was always there,” McClarty said. “They didn’t give up until all four quarters were over. I’m so proud of them.”
Despite the loss, which dropped NHS to 4-5 and 3-3 in District 6AI-1, a viable path to the playoffs remains. But the path includes a must-win game at Edmond Santa Fe in the team’s regular season finale next Friday.
“That’s what you ask for — you ask for something Week 10,” Martin said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ve still got a shot. We’re going to learn from this one.”
When it came to next week’s game, McClarty didn’t mince words.
“Do whatever it takes. That’s all there is to it.”