WASHINGTON — For the past six years, Washington has been somewhat of a Goliath to Community Christian’s David.
CCS came as close to slaying Washington as it ever has Friday night.
Down by just three points at halftime, the Royals held the Warriors scoreless in the second half, but they couldn’t find the end zone either. Washington continued its unbeaten streak over CCS with a 13-10 win.
The Royals have lost by an average score of 50-7 since joining the Warriors in Class 2A back in 2016, coach Mat McIntosh said, so the three-point loss was the best result CCS has ever produced.
“Like I told our guys, we didn’t come out here for a moral victory,” McIntosh said.
All of the Royals scoring happened in the second quarter.
After losing yards on back to back plays, Washington (6-0) set up for third down with 18 yards to go at the start of the second quarter. Warrior quarterback Major Cantrell cocked his arm back for a deep pass, but the ball bounced off the hands of the intended Washington receiver, popped straight up in the air and landed in the arms of CCS’s Charlie Peterson for an interception.
The Royals made it to the 5-yard line on the ensuing drive, but a penalty and a couple of sacks forced them to settle for a field goal. Kicker Carter Lowry got the Royals on the board and cut the Warrior lead in half.
Peterson’s big second quarter didn’t end there.
With just over a minute left in the first half, CCS got the ball back at its own 19-yard line. Quarterback Boyce McIntosh launched a deep ball to Peterson, who was already out in front of his defender. The senior wide receiver made the catch in stride with plenty of room to run and a wide-open field in front of him. A Washington defender tried to chase him down, but Peterson sprinted into the end zone to give CCS (4-2) the lead.
“I felt like I could do anything I wanted out there,” Peterson said. “It was just one of those nights where everything was working for me.”
The Royals wouldn’t keep the lead for long, as the Warriors made a quick drive to score a touchdown on a 3-yard run by Cole Scott with just seconds left before halftime.
The second half was a defensive battle, as both teams were held scoreless for two quarters.
Defense has been one of the Royal’s biggest strengths this season. Since losing its season opener, CCS had only given up nine points across four games coming into Friday’s contest.
“We challenged the defense at halftime to win the game for us by shutting them out and they did that,” Mat McIntosh said.
The CCS defense stopped Washington from converting on fourth down twice in the fourth quarter, but the Royal’s offense didn’t capitalize. McIntosh felt it was just a matter of a couple of feet on a few pass plays that made the difference in the game.
The Royals have a short turnaround before next week’s game, as CCS plays Christian Heritage Academy on Thursday. By Monday, McIntosh said, his players will be past the hurt of this loss and focused on the rivalry game.
Even though it lost the battle, CCS’s performance was still indicative of the progress it has been making week to week.
“We’ve never been this close to Washington before,” Peterson said. “They’ve always beat us pretty bad. To even have a chance to be in the game that long, and to really feel like we had a chance to beat them — I feel really good about the rest of our season.”