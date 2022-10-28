MIDWEST CITY — The Noble Bears needed three yards.
The Bears had four tries after they gained a fresh set of downs following a 16-yard run by starting quarterback Colin Fisher. Running back L.T. Taylor failed to gain yardage on the first down and Fisher threw two consecutive incompletions before the fourth-down attempt was intercepted by Midwest City’s Derrion Rodgers, who flipped the field and returned the pick to Bears territory.
Instead of it being a potential 27-25 game, the Bombers were able to capitalize on the costly Bears turnover and score five plays to open the game up more with a 34-18 lead to head into halftime.
Noble was able to make it interesting in the second half but were never able to shorten Midwest City’s lead to a single possession in the remaining 24 minutes, as the Bears fell 61-39.
Midwest City was led by starting quarterback Deangelo Irvin. The Air Force commit was responsible for four of the nine scores for the Bombers. Two were on the ground for him while the other two came in the form of a pair of 69-yard and 73-yard passes.
“Their quarterback makes them go. He’s really good,” Noble coach Greg George said. “I think they’re all really good players. (Midwest City head coach Darrell) Hall does a great job over there. They’re very athletic and big. I thought our kids played hard. We just came up short.”
Despite a pair of interceptions, Fisher finished with 273 passing yards on 18-of-33 passing attempts and scored all six of his team’s touchdowns with five long completions and one rushing score.
“(Turnovers) happen when you try to make plays,” said George. “That guy makes so many plays for us that I’m not worried about him. It’s just one of those deals and part of football.”
The turnovers were a hard deficit to overcome for a Noble defense that was missing eight starters and has struggled at times this season. The Bears now sit with a 5-4 record, with its defense allowing 50.5 points per game in its four losses.
“We don’t have the size. People can pound the ball us. We’re just not very big and trying to find ways to stop it,” George said. “We’ve got to find ways to get stops and right now, we’re trying to manufacture it.”
Noble now has one game left remaining in its 2022 regular season schedule against the 5-5 MacArthur Highlanders in a district game next Friday. The Bears are hoping to be healthy by then and finish their regular season two games above .500.
“Our kids played hard. I appreciate their fight and their effort,” George said. “Our kids fought hard and I’m proud of them.”
