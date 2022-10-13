Community Christian School needed a win Thursday night to further improve its chances of making the District 2A-3 playoffs for the fifth straight year.
The Royals’ defense, which played the fourth quarter without edge rusher Bai Jobe, put on a show for the homecoming crowd, limiting No. 5 Purcell to one score in a 14-6 victory.
CCS (4-3, 3-1) got a 48-yard touchdown pass from Zach Darden to Japser Cain on its first possession of the third quarter and an 8-yard scoring pass from Darden to Jobe on its last possession of the quarter to take a 14-0 lead with two minutes left.
Jobe was injured on the play, limped off the field and did not return. CCS coach Mat McIntosh said the Michigan State commit got “twisted and hit in the hip” as he crossed the goal line.
“Hopefully it will be nothing long term for him,” McIntosh said. “When he went out, we did feel confident as coaches that we had guys who could make plays and at the end of the day, they did.”
Purcell (3-4, 1-3) answered on its next possession with a 55-yard run by Boston Knowles to make it a one-score game after the Dragons muffed the extra-point attempt.
Back came the Royals, driving to Purcell’s 3-yard line on their next possession. A holding penalty cost them 10 yards, then on second-and-goal from the 13, Darden overthrew Cain in the flat and the ball was intercepted by linebacker Jose Ochoa with 6:13 left in the game.
But the CCS defense stiffened and forced a punt. The offense, however, couldn’t convert on fourth-and-2 from its own 37-yard line and turned the ball over on downs.
Purcell got the ball back with 2:56 to go and a chance to tie the game. They almost did when Knowles broke a big run and looked likely to score, but defensive back Asher Jennings made a shoestring tackle to limit Knowles to a 22-yard gain.
From there, the defense sacked quarterback Brody Galyean, stopped Knowles for a 1-yard loss and Galyean threw an incomplete pass. On fourth-and 11 from the CCS 31-yard line with 57 seconds left, Galyean’s pass to Noah Mason was broken up by defender Tag Holt at the 18-yard line.
Darden also contributed on defense, making a touchdown-saving tackle late in the second quarter of a scoreless game. He caught Mason from behind after the receiver caught a pass from Galyean and appeared to be on his way to a 73-yard touchdown.
The play gained 49 yards and gave Purcell the ball at the CCS 24-yard line. A false start, two sacks and an incomplete pass followed and the Dragons turned the ball over on downs.
The CCS defense set the tone in the first half, limiting Purcell to 96 total yards and two first downs.
“Every bust that we have can’t end up in a touchdown,” McIntosh said. “There were a couple of times when they had guys clear and we chased them down.”
With the win, the Royals are one step closer to clinching a playoff berth. Assuming they take care of business, the Royals can use the next three weeks to determine where they will be seeded when the playoffs begin.
The team plays at Lindsay next Friday and then hosts Crooked Oak and Frederick to close out the regular season.
“The win tonight gives us a chance to improve our positioning and win the next three games,” McIntosh said. “We have our work cut out for us.”
