Norman High coach Rocky Martin wasn’t happy with the outcome of Thursday night’s game against Tulsa Union.
He was, however, pleased with the effort by his players.
The Tigers scored two of the game’s first three touchdowns, rushed for 337 yards and proved they could play with the Redhawks.
But a long kick return that set up one touchdown and a pick six cost Norman in a 42-28 loss Thursday night at Harve Collins Field.
The Tigers (1-5) rushed for four touchdowns — three by Dax Noles — in a game that featured big plays by both sides, including a 72-yard touchdown run by NHS quarterback Tias McClarty scored in the fourth quarter.
After Noles scored his second touchdown of the first quarter to give the Tigers a 14-8 lead, Union’s Grayson Tempest returned the ensuing kickoff 56 yards to the Norman High 20-yard line. Two plays later, running back Deon McKinney scored from 11 yards out to tie the game.
Union added a touchdown in the second quarter on an 80-yard pass play from Tempest — starting at quarterback in place of injured Shaker Reisig — to Braylen Danzy to take a 21-14 lead.
The deficit grew to 14 points on Norman’s nest possession, when a pass by McClarty was tipped and intercepted by safety Issac Covington, who returned the ball 59 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-14.
The Tigers could not overcome the deficit, which grew to 42-14 in the fourth quarter on the last of McKinney’s four touchdowns.
“I thought our guys kept their composure,” Martin said. “A lot of times, whenever you play these eastside teams, you don’t know how your boys are going to respond. I thought we played really physical.”
The game was stopped for several minutes in the third quarter when Norman High sophomore Jai Winston was injured trying to make a tackle.
Winston was taken away in an ambulance for treatment. Martin said Winston could move his toes and the player could be seen giving a thumbs up when he was placed on a stretcher by paramedics. Play resumed about 30 minutes later.
NHS finished with 369 yards of total offense, led by McClarty's 204 rushing yards on 18 carries. Noles added 11 carries for 80 yards.
Union recorded 413 total yards, with McKinney's 191 rushing yards leading the way.
While it was another tough loss for the Tigers, Martin was proud of his team’s effort.
“Anytime your team only has one win this late in the season ... a lot of times kids give up,” Martin said. “You watch us play, week in and week out, and we’ve been close. We’ve been close a number of times.
“We’re going to learn from this game and correct the mistakes and then we’re going to move on to (Edmond) Santa Fe. We’ve got to get back to practice and get back to work.”
The Tigers play at Edmond Santa Fe next Thursday.
