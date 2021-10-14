Charlie Peterson set the tone for Community Christian’s defense early in what proved to be both a crazy first half of football and a commanding performance for the Royals.
Christian Heritage finally got the ball for its first offensive drive with just over eight and a half minutes to play in the first quarter in a tie game, thanks to a pick six for CHA and a touchdown for CCS.
On the Crusaders’ second play of the game, Peterson picked off quarterback Jake Reed, something that would become a familiar theme for the Royals as the game wore on.
Though CCS got off to a rocky start offensively, the Royals were able to dominate not only the time of possession game but also the CHA defense, winning 51-13.
CHA (2-5) only got the ball three more times in the first half — thanks in part to two onside kick recoveries by CCS (5-2). An interception by Zack Darden and a forced safety helped the Royals hold the Crusaders to -1 yards of total offense in the first half.
Not everything went the Royal’s way in the first half. Penalties plagued the CCS offense. and late in the second quarter, a crucial call went in CHA’s favor.
Quarterback Boyce McIntosh threw what looked like a forward pass to Kallen Montgomery. The ball went through Montgomery’s hands and hit the ground before being picked up by CHA’s Nate Jines. No whistle was blown because the referees called it a backwards pass, and thus a fumble, so Jines ran it back for a touchdown.
By halftime, CCS led by 10 points, but it was even hard for coach Mat McIntosh to understand all that had happened in the first two quarters of play.
“The first half, it took me a while going into halftime and just kind of processing it to really figure out what I ought to think about it,” McIntosh said. “How I felt about it at halftime was that we hadn’t played well. We hadn’t done what we needed to do.”
CHA only ran 10 plays in the entire first half. CCS, on the other hand, ran 69. and running that many plays leaves more room for error.
“I think we had nine penalties in the first half… but again, when you adjust for offensive plays, almost 70 times, that’s going to happen in a high school football game,” McIntosh said. “We’ve got to clean it up, but it comes with it because it was just a crazy first half.”
Things went much more smoothly for CCS in the second half.
CHA did get its offense going, picking up a first down for the first time in the third quarter and making it all the way to the 1-yard line on one drive. But CCS picked off Reed three more times in the second half, with Grayson McGuire, Braxton Hartsock and Tag Holt all contributing to the Royals’ five total interceptions.
Montgomery scored three times in the third quarter to help CCS run away with the game.
Starting quarterback Boyce McIntosh stayed on the field until late in the fourth quarter, a decision Mat McIntosh made for “continuity” and to give the offensive starters more practice with playoffs in mind. Boyce accounted for the majority of the Royal’s offensive yards, throwing for 399 yards on 36-of-56 passing with one interception. He added 186 rushing yards on top of that.
“We had 120 offensive plays and one turnover,” McIntosh said. “You’ll take that number in high school football. We thought (Boyce) played really well and battled because he was out there so much.
“A lot of wear and tear, but he just continued to push and drive.”