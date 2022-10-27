Cotton Wade had a good feeling.
Entering the 1992 football season, the Norman High coach was almost certain that the Tigers could win a state championship, something they hadn’t done since 1961.
They came up just short in the Class 6A state quarterfinals in the two years leading up to that 1992 season. But Wade had a feeling this time would be different.
“I had a great group of players and coaches. I told my wife and I told the superintendent, ‘We’re going to win the whole thing this year,’” Wade recalls. “I just had that much confidence in them.”
A few months later, he was proven right. The Tigers won the state championship that season, breaking a 31-year drought.
And Friday night, the team will be back on their home field in honor of its title run.
Prior to the Tigers’ game against Yukon, a pivotal matchup for this year’s team, the 1992 Norman High players and coaches will gather at Harve Collins Field to celebrate the 30th anniversary of that season. The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m.
For former NHS running back Tyrell Peters, that season becomes even more meaningful as the years go by.
Peters was a standout two-way player for that team, recording 143 tackles and 18 tackles for loss at linebacker while adding 1,312 yards and 21 touchdowns at running back. He later played linebacker at Oklahoma and was eventually drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.
But that 1992 season at Norman High, his senior year, stands out the most.
“When we got to my senior year, it was pretty much everybody I grew up playing football with,” Peters said. “We were pretty tight… I didn’t really understand how special a team that was until I went on to play with other teams. The cohesiveness we had, it was pretty strong. We all believed. We all had the same goals and we all moved in the same direction.”
Peters is right. That Norman High team had talent from top to bottom and were seen as title contenders before the season began. The offense averaged over 300 yards and nearly 32 points per game, while the defense held their four playoff opponents to 37 points combined, and they finished the year with a 12-2 record.
That doesn’t mean it was easy. In December 1992, the Tigers battled their toughest challenge of the season in the state championship game against Lawton Eisenhower in Stillwater.
Lawton Eisenhower, who the Tigers defeated 14-7 during the regular season, scored two quick touchdowns and led the Tigers 14-3 heading into the fourth quarter. The defense managed to recover from their early struggles, but the offense couldn’t find a rhythm.
The team didn’t panic.
“That was a great thing about that whole group,” Wade said. “They had that attitude… We were the better team, it just didn’t show on the scoreboard.”
NHS quarterback Brian Self, who rushed for 117 yards, scored the Tigers’ first touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard run. The Tigers followed that up with another good drive that Peters capped off with a go-ahead score from two yards out.
Cornerback Rod Polston intercepted a Lawton Eisenhower pass on the following drive to seal the win. After the win, the Norman High fans rushed the film to celebrate the program’s second state championship.
That’s what Peters remembers the most.
“I remember all the students and the parents all coming out of the stands, and we’re just seeing everybody out there," Peters said. "It was like the whole high school was there. It was beautiful because it was everybody you went to school with and they were part of it, too. We needed the fans.
“It was like one big, huge, happy Norman High team. They were there the whole year.”
Friday night, they’ll be back on their home field together. For T.D. O’Hara, Norman Public Schools athletic director, it’s an opportunity to honor a special team.
“Being part of a state championship team is a memory that will last a lifetime for all players and coaches,” O’Hara said. “The 1992 NHS football team and coaches will forever be remembered for this exceptional accomplishment. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to recognize this special group of athletes and coaches who are a part of history at Norman High School.”
It won’t be the first time the team has reunited to celebrate. But Wade is looking forward to the latest reunion.
“I look forward to seeing everybody and reminiscing and catching up on families and so on,” Wade said. “It’s one continuous celebration of life. And we had something that was very meaningful to a lot of people. I’m really looking forward to it.
“It’s like [former OU football coach Barry] Switzer said one time: It’s not the X’s and O’s, it’s the Jimmys and Joes. We had a lot of good Jimmys and Joes out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.