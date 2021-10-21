OKLAHOMA CITY — Tavyan Givens clutched the game ball he had just been presented while his Noble teammates jumped all over him. Still, he remained upright.
Southeast’s defenders had spent the past three hours trying, and mostly failing, to bring Givens to the ground. He wasn’t about to go down now.
Starting at running back in lieu of an injured Colin Thomas, Givens became the Bears’ workhorse Thursday night at Speegle Stadium. The senior carried the ball 32 times for 187 yards, scoring touchdowns on three of Noble’s last four drives, to power his team to a 48-28 win over Southeast.
“I came in, got the job done and did what I needed to,” Givens said.
Most of Givens’ touches resulted in moderate gains, while his longest run went for just 18 yards. At 225 pounds, explosiveness isn’t really his game, though he did make a few nice cutbacks. But he rarely hit the field on first contact and fought for extra yards wherever they seemed like they were hiding.
“I’m more of a bruiser back,” Givens described himself. “I’m not as agile as Colin. I just come in and run as hard as I can.”
This approach served the No. 10 Bears (6-2, 4-1 District 5A-1) especially well on third downs. Givens, who had only one carry for negative yards, employed his hard running style to create manageable scenarios and convert them. On 10 third-down attempts, he gained 71 yards and nine first downs.
“Just carrying the ball, keeping his shoulder pads forward, being tough in there and getting the hard yards inside,” said Noble coach Greg George. “He did a great job for us stepping up. We needed every yard we could get tonight.”
Yards rarely came easy for the Bears, who came in averaging 41.4 points per game but were held off the scoreboard in the first quarter. The Spartans (4-4, 2-3) featured an athletic, rangy secondary, one that held quarterback Colin Fisher to a completion percentage of under 50 percent.
Noble’s primary offensive look is a four or five-wide spread passing attack. But with Southeast presenting multiple fronts on defense and for the most part stymying Fisher and receivers Brandon Harper and Trevor Wardrip, the Bears went with a ground-and-pound style.
“It depends what the defense is giving us,” George said. “They were giving us looks we felt we could get it up in there. … When they’re doing a lot of (different fronts), you just try to do a lot of down-block stuff and kick-out stuff.”
Noble found more of a rhythm in the second quarter, as its offensive line started getting its blocks downfield and allowing Givens room to maneuver with the occasional passing shot to Wardrip (94 receiving yards) or Harper (93 yards). After a three-play scoring drive to start the second half, the Bears led 20-6 and looked ready to run away.
But the Spartans, while unable to move the ball on long, churning drives, stayed in the game regardless. Dual-threat quarterback Michael Graham Jr. (263 yards passing) hooked up with Rodney Fields Jr. (191 total yards) and Ladainian Fields (146 receiving yards) on consecutive drives with deep bombs down the left sideline.
“They’re athletic, they can run over there and they made a couple big plays on us,” George said. “I thought we were playing well, we just gave up the two big plays. … They’ve got good kids. But we came out, made some adjustments, went to two high safeties and went from there.”
Givens felt he got stronger as the game went on, his punishing style wearing down Southeast’s defense. That proved true on Noble’s drive after the Spartans came within four points. On the Bears’ biggest offensive play, a 3rd-and-4 from the six, there wasn’t a question who would get the ball. Givens took the handoff and went untouched up the middle and into the end zone.
One more Givens touchdown wrapped things up and allowed Noble to escape with a victory and eight days to prepare for a matchup at unbeaten, sixth-ranked Ardmore.
Part of why Thomas sat out Thursday night was to ensure he would be healthy for the showdown against the Tigers, so it’s clear that the Bears were looking ahead at least somewhat. But they had to beat Southeast first, and Givens gave them exactly what they needed to do so.
“We just kept plugging,” George said. “Wasn’t our best effort. It was an ugly game, but we found a way.”