During practice on Wednesday, Community Christian coach Mat McIntosh went up to Kallen Montgomery and predicted that the senior running back was going to have a big game come Friday night.
“I told him,” McIntosh said. “Because we played (Davis) last year and what they did and the way that game turned itself, we thought they were not going to pay attention to our running game like they would need to to stop Kallen.”
McIntosh was right.
CCS got the ball first in its first round Class 2A playoff game against Davis, and quickly drove the ball down the field to score first on a 14-yard run by Montgomery. It was the first of four touchdowns for the senior in CCS’s 54-33 win over Davis.
“Our running back did amazing,” CCS quarterback Boyce McIntosh said of Montgomery. “He was the best player on the field.”
The first quarter turned into an offensive grudge match, but Montgomery continued to hammer away on the ground. His 39-yard run on the Royals’ next possession set up a 14-yard touchdown for Boyce McIntosh.
Montgomery scored CCS’s next two touchdowns, breaking off for 57 and 45-yard runs. He finished the night with 10 carries for 211 yards, averaging 21.1 yards per carry. The senior also blocked an extra point attempt at the end of the third quarter.
“I think the coaches prepared us all week for what we were going to see in the [offensive] line — gaping holes,” Montgomery said. “It would have been hard to not run for however many touchdowns I had because they did an excellent job for me.”
Montgomery wasn’t the only senior who contributed to the big offensive night for the Royals. Boyce McIntosh threw for 273 yards on 14-of-21 passing and three touchdowns, adding 77 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Two of Boyce McIntosh’s passing touchdowns went to fellow senior Charlie Peterson, including a 92-yard catch at the end of the third quarter that began to cement the CCS victory. Peterson was a frequent target of Boyce McIntosh’s, and he finished the night with five receptions for 172 yards.
“All three of them are just really good football players,” Mat McIntosh said. “They’re tough kids who show up every day and do everything we ask them to do. All of them play both ways.
“Tonight offensively they stood out and did a great job. But defensively, what they do, you can’t ask for more from three seniors than those guys are giving us.”
The defense has typically been the side of the ball to lead the way for CCS this season, but tonight the Royals had to rely on their offense to get the job done when they were struggling to get stops in the first half. However, the defense eventually found a rhythm in the second half, forcing three turnovers on downs and a fumble — recovered by Montgomery — to allow CCS to run away with the game.
The Royals now finds itself in a similar position to where it was last year. After beating Davis, CCS will play Oklahoma Christian in round two of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association playoffs, the same team that knocked the Royals out of the postseason last year.
“We know that if we don’t come out on top in a game from here on out, our season is over,” Mat McIntosh said. “That is the biggest part of it.”