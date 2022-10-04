Here's a look at the slate for the local teams entering Week 6:
Norman High
Opponent: Union
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Harve Collins Stadium
Records: NHS 1-4 (1-1), UHS 5-0 (2-0)
Last Week: NHS (W, 38-34, vs. Ed. Memorial); UHS (W, 61-3, vs. Yukon)
Rankings: NHS not ranked; UHS No. 2 in Class 6A-I AP Prep Poll
Breaking through: After falling in three one-possession games in the first four games of the season, Norman High finally found something to build on in last week’s win over Edmond Memorial.
The Tigers won’t find many tougher tests remaining on their schedule than this week’s matchup with Union. The Redhawks enter the game as the frontrunner in 6AI-I and have consistently been ranked among the top three teams in the Class 6A-I AP Prep Poll since the beginning of the season.
Last week was a chance for Norman High to get the proverbial monkey off its back by getting into the win column, while this week will be a chance to build off of that momentum. The Tigers have already been tested this year by three teams that were ranked in the AP Prep Poll.
During those contests the Tigers were able to play Norman North and Stillwater close until the final possession, but struggled in a 42-7 loss to Moore. The Tigers should have more confidence with a win under their belt this time, but there can be positives to take away from the game regardless of the outcome.
Next week, Norman High begins an important stretch of the season with games against Edmond Santa Fe and Yukon that could play a big role in determining playoff seeding down the road.
Norman North
Opponent: at Jenks
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Allan Trimble Stadium
Records: NNHS (W, 57-50, vs. Broken Arrow); JHS (W, 28-22, @ Westmoore)
Last Week: NNHS 3-2 (1-1), JHS 4-1 (2-0)
Rankings: NNHS No. 5 in Class 6A-I; JHS No. 3 in Class 6A-I
Building off a big win: In what has been a turbulent district so far this season, Norman North solidified itself as one of the teams to beat in 6A1-1 with a win over Broken Arrow last week.
The Timberwolves’ held off the last season’s state semi-finalists in overtime to move to .500 on the season in district play. The win came at the perfect time, with Norman North fighting through a brutal stretch to start the district schedule.
The week prior, top-ranked Bixby thrashed Norman North 63-7 on their home field. With another loss, Norman North would’ve entered this week’s game against No. 3 Jenks riding a three-game losing streak and still looking for its first district win.
Instead, the Norman North’s offense put up over 600 yards on the Tigers without their star player (running back Chapman McKown missed the game due to injury) and will enter this week’s game against the Trojans with a lot more confidence and a lot less to lose than if they were 2-3 overall.
Westmoore (2-3, 1-1) and Enid (3-2, 1-1) have also appeared to be much-improved early in the season and could be tough matchups down the road. Only Southmoore and Moore are winless in district play so far, but the Lions have looked solid at points this season, including in a 42-7 win over Norman High.
Noble
Opponent: at Duncan
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Halliburton Stadium, Mustnag
Records: NHS 3-2 (1-1); DHS 0-5 (0-2)
Last Week: NHS (L, 41-40 OT, vs. El Reno); DHS (L, 46-26, @ Midwest City)
Rankings: NHS receiving one vote in AP Prep Poll; DHS not ranked
Defensive struggles: For the fourth time in five games, Noble found itself in another tight game late, but for the first time this season, the Bears weren’t able to pull it out in the end.
Noble’s 41-40 overtime loss to previously unbeaten El Reno was the Bears second loss in the last three games. After giving up six and 27 points through the first two games of the season, Noble’s defense has allowed 52.6 points per game over its last three.
Like El Reno, Duncan will be looking to pick up its first win of the season when it takes on the Bears on Friday. Still, the Demons have been inconsistent on both side of the ball while battling through a tough early season schedule.
The Bears’ offense has scored at least 40 points in the last three games and should have more opportunities to move the ball against Duncan. Noble’s schedule starts to pick up through the closing stretch of the season with games against Elgin (No. 10 in AP Prep Poll), Midwest City and Lawton Mac (No. 8 in AP Prep Poll) over the final four weeks of the season.
Community Christian
Opponent: at Comanche
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Harley Stadium, Comanche
Records: CCS 2-3 (1-1); CHS 2-3 (1-1)
Last Week: CCS (L, 42-7, vs. Washington); CHS (W, 42-34, @ Crooked Oak)
Rankings: CCS not ranked; CHS not ranked
Looking for consistency: The Royals have a chance to get back on track after an up-and-down start to the season.
Community Christian hasn’t been able to string together consecutive wins this season, but it could start gaining momentum with a win over Comanche this week. The Royals will then host a tough Purcell team the following week.
Still, the Royals can’t afford to overlook the Indians, who are coming off a 42-34 win over Crooked Oak last week. With five games remaining on the schedule, there are plenty of opportunities for the Royals to hit their stride and make a push for the playoffs.
Still, the Royals were penalized 13 times last week and will need to clean that up and start fast in order to avoid a second consecutive loss.
Little Axe
Opponent: Lindsay
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Little Axe Football Stadium
Records: LAHS 0-5 (0-2); LHS 4-1 (2-0)
Last Week: LAHS (L, 55-0, @ Frederick); LHS (W, 12-7, vs. Purcell)
Rankings: LAHS not ranked; LHS not ranked
Preparing for a tough test: Little Axe continues a tough stretch to begin district play by hosting a Lindsay team that’s holding opponents to just 8.3 points per game.
That’s bad news for a Little Axe team that’s been held scoreless over its last three contests. Lindsay is on a four-game winning streak after dropping the season opener to 3A Pauls Valley.
In those four contests Lindsay hasn’t allowed more than one touchdown and had a 68-0 shutout win over district foe Comanche. Little Axe will be back on the road next week to face Crooked Oak.
