Here’s a look at where the local teams stand heading into Week 7:
Norman High
Opponent: @ Edmond Santa Fe
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Wolves Stadium
Records: NHS 1-5 (1-2), ESFHS 0-6 (0-3)
Last Week: NHS (L, 42-28, vs. Union); ESFHS (L, 0-19, vs. Mustang)
Rankings: NHS not ranked; ESFHS not ranked
Staying : Through six games this season, there hasn’t been another team that has played the No. 2 team in the state as closely as Norman High did last week.
The Tigers gave themselves a chance with a fast start, eventually building a 14-8 lead in the first quarter, but a big special teams play and a pick-six ended up tipping the scales in Union’s favor before halftime.
Even still, the 14-point margin of victory is better than Broken Arrow, Jenks or Owasso could muster in their three contests and the Redhawks likely won’t be tested as closely again before the playoffs.
The Tigers have played three teams that are currently ranked in the 6A-I or 6A-II AP Prep Poll and have lost all three games by three touchdowns combined.
It was another positive sign for the Norman High program coming off its first win of the season over Edmond Memorial. The Tigers continued to find success in the run game with Dax Noles leading the wildcat in short yardage situations.
Noles scored three touchdowns on the ground as the Tigers amassed 337 yards rushing against a formidable Union defense.
Norman North
Opponent: @ Southmoore
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Moore Schools Stadium
Records: NNHS 4-2 (2-1); SMHS 1-5 (0-3)
Last Week: NNHS (W, 31-21, @ Jenks); SMHS (L, 70-20, @ Moore)
Rankings: NNHS No. 4 AP Prep Poll; SMHS not ranked
T-Wolves emerging as team to beat in 6A1-1: Now three games into the district schedule, the standings are starting to take shape and certain teams are starting to distance themselves.
In Division 6A1-1, Bixby has clearly cemented itself as the top team. That’s hardly surprising coming from a program that’s won four straight state titles.
But that still leaves the last guaranteed first round bye week up for grabs for whoever can solidify themselves as No. 2. Right now, that spot appears to be Norman North’s to lose.
There’s still a lot of football left to be played — teams still aren’t even halfway through their district schedule. But the Timberwolves are one of just three teams with two district wins, and it’s already beaten the other two.
Jenks and Broken Arrow are also 2-1 and will be within striking distance if the Timberwolves should slip up the rest of the way, but Norman North’s schedule is far more manageable. Jenks closes out its schedule with games against Broken Arrow and Bixby.
Broken Arrow will face Bixby and Jenks on the road in the coming weeks. Norman North will face Southmoore team that’s winless in district play before facing Moore, Westmoore and Enid.
Noble
Opponent: Elgin
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Noble Stadium
Records: Noble 3-3 (1-2); EHS 6-0 (3-0)
Last Week: Noble (L, 39-38 OT, @ Duncan); EHS (W, 34-0, @ Altus)
Rankings: Noble not ranked; EHS No. 10 in AP Prep Poll
Looking to end losing streak on homecoming:
Noble’s homecoming game is going to be an important one for the team’s playoff chances after last week’s overtime loss to Duncan.
At 1-2 in district play, the Bears can’t afford many more losses if they want to stay inside the top four. Duncan and El Reno are also tied with Noble in the district standings, with each currently battling for the final playoff position, but both of those teams have head-to-head wins over the Bears in recent weeks.
Ardmore can also be a threat to grab the final playoff spots despite going 0-3 against Noble, Elgin and Lawton MacArthur.
The Bears will be looking to put an end to a two-game losing streak on Friday against district-leader Elgin. The Owls have only allowed eight points through three district games and are allowing just over five points per game this season.
Still, not many teams have been able to slow down Noble’s offense either. Through six games the Bears are averaging 37.5 points per game and 46 points per game in district contests.
Community Christian
Opponent: Purcell
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Royals Football Stadium
Records: CCS 3-3 (2-1); PHS 3-3 (1-2)
Last Week: CCS (W, 45-13, @ Comanche); PHS (L, 43-0, Frederick)
Rankings: CCS not ranked; PHS not ranked
A crucial game: Community Christian was able to get back on track with a runaway road win over Comanche last week.
That puts the Royals in a tie for third place in District 2A-3 ahead of a meeting with No. 5 Purcell on Thursday. A win would give the Royals some breathing room in the district standings with a tough schedule still ahead.
A win would also give the Royals two straight for the first time this season. During those wins, they’re averaging 38.7 points per game, and are being held to 12.7 points per game in their three losses.
A loss would put them on the outside looking in of the final playoff spot before facing Lindsay (No. 2 in 2A-3) and Frederick (tied with the Bears at No. 3) in the final three weeks of the season. Community Christian is averaging 30.3 points per game in district play this season, while Purcell is averaging 21.6.
Little Axe
Opponent: @ Crooked Oak
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Crooked Oak Football Stadium
Records: LAHS 0-6 (0-3); COHS 1-4 (0-3)
Last Week: LAHS (L, 44-0, vs. Lindsay); COHS (L, 39-0, @ Washington)
Rankings: LAHS not ranked; COHS not ranked
Hitting the road: After facing three of the top teams in District 2A-3 in recent weeks, Little Axe will be on the road this week to face a Crooked Oak team that’s also winless in district contests.
The Indians have been held scoreless since facing Dibble in Week 2, while the Tigers’ defense enters the game having allowed 46.3 points per game through three district games.
