Norman High
Opponent: Edmond Memorial
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Harve Collins Stadium
Records: NHS 0-4 (0-1); EMHS 3-2 (2-0)
Last Week: NHS (L, 24-17, @ Ed. North); EMHS (W, 28-7, vs. Ed. Santa Fe)
Rankings: NHS not ranked; EMHS receiving one vote in AP Prep Poll
Returning home: Norman High will be back at Harve Collins Stadium for the first time since opening the season against Norman North.
It’s hard to consider the Crosstown Clash a true home environment, so Norman High will get its first opportunity in that atmosphere on Friday against the Bulldogs. Since then, Tigers have played on the road against Moore, Stillwater and Edmond North and are riding a four-game losing streak.
Edmond Memorial will be a difficult challenge for a Tigers team that’s still looking to break through for their first win. Edmond Memorial and Norman High have two common opponents and the Bulldogs fared better in both contests with a win over Edmond North and a 55-35 loss to Moore in the season opener.
Norman North
Opponent: Broken Arrow
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Harve Collins Stadium
Records: NNHS 2-2 (0-1); BAHS 1-3 (1-0)
Last Week: NNHS (L, 63-7, vs. Bixby); BAHS (W, 63-7, @ Southmoore)
Rankings: NNHS not ranked; BAHS receiving one vote
A tough stretch to start district play: Norman North was outgunned in a big loss to Bixby last week, but the Timberwolves will need a quick turnaround with Broken Arrow coming to town on Thursday.
The Tigers were in the state semi-finals last season and were four points away from a meeting with Jenks in the state championship. Broken Arrow suffered three straight losses to begin the season, but got in the win column last week with a big win over Southmoore.
The road doesn’t get much easier next week either, as the Timberwolves will be on the road to face Jenks, the defending 6A-I state champions.
Noble
Opponent: @ El Reno
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, El Reno
Records: NHS 3-1 (1-0); ER 0-4 (0-1)
Last Week: NHS (W, 60-56, vs. Ardmore); ER (L, 47-8, @ Elgin)
Rankings: NHS No. 10 AP Prep Poll; ER not ranked
Offense continues to roll: Noble’s offense has been as good as advertised so far this season.
After entering the season with high expectations behind experienced playmaker, the Bears have put up 36 points per game over their first four games. The big numbers have come against good competition and the point totals have only been going up.
Last week, Noble put up 60 points on an Ardmore defense that hadn’t allowed more than 35 points this season. It was the response the Bears needed after a difficult loss to Tuttle two weeks prior.
Senior quarterback Colin Fisher threw for 427 yards and had three touchdowns and wide receiver Brandon Harper had 145 yards receiving and two scores.
Community Christian
Opponent: Washington
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: CCS Football Stadium
Records: CCS 2-2 (1-0); WHS 4-0 (1-0)
Last Week: CCS (W, 39-0, @ Little Axe); WHS (W, 40-7, vs. Frederick)
Rankings: CCS not ranked; Washington No. 1 in AP Prep Poll
Looking for statement win: Community Christian took state runner-up Washington to the wire during last season’s meeting.
The Warriors never had another team get so close to defeating them before falling to Marlow 17-13 in the state championship game. After an up-and-down start to the season, the Royals will be needing a big upset when they host the unanimous top-ranked team in Class 2A on Friday.
Washington opened its season with a trio of tough matchups against Vian, Sulphur and Jones and has managed to stay undefeated. Only one of those three games was decided by more than two scores, but the Warriors’ offense has managed to put up over 35 points per game this season.
The Royals put up 32 and 39 points in their two wins, but were held to 31 combined points in their two losses.
Little Axe
Opponent: @ Frederick
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Bomber Bowl, Frederick
Records: LAHS 0-4 (0-1); FHS 2-2 (0-1)
Last Week: LAHS (L, 39-0, vs. Community Christian); FHS (L, 40-7, @ Washington)
Rankings: LAHS not ranked; FHS not ranked
Offensive struggles: Little Axe was held scoreless for the second straight game last week against Community Christian.
The Indians are looking for their first points since opening the season with close losses against Dibble and North Rock Creek. Frederick has been solid defensively so far this season, allowing just over seven points per game over the first three games of the season before falling to 2A No. 1 Washington last week, 40-7.
