Here's a look at where the local teams stand entering Week 8:
Norman High
Opponent: Mustang
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Harve Collins Stadium
Records: NHS 2-5 (2-2); MHS 5-2 (3-1)
Last Week: NHS (W, 20-17, @ Ed. Santa Fe); MHS (L, 53-21, vs. Union)
Rankings: NHS not ranked; MHS No. 4 AP Prep Poll
Closer to clinching: Norman High could find itself closer to clinching a playoff spot this week with a win over Mustang.
It’s not guaranteed. If the Tigers (tied for fourth in 6A1-2) went on to lose their final two games and Edmond Santa Fe and Yukon can finish the district schedule 3-0 (after 0-4 starts), then Norman High could end up being the odd team out.
Still, Norman High has put itself in a good position to make a return to the playoffs after narrowly missing out last season.
At 2-2 in district play, the Tigers still have hope to compete for either of the top two seeds, which would grant them a bye week in the first round of the playoffs. If Norman High finishes 5-2, they can finish no lower than third and would have a very real shot at finishing in one of the top two spots.
After facing Mustang, the Tigers close out their schedule against Yukon and Owasso. Mustang and Owasso currently sit third and fourth, respectively, in 6A1-2. How the Tigers fare against these two teams will go a long way in determining their final seeding.
Norman North
Opponent: at Moore
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Moore Schools Stadium
Records: North 5-2 (3-1); MHS 4-3 (1-3)
Last Week: North (W, 64-10, @ Southmoore); MHS (L, 49-41, vs. Jenks)
Rankings: North No. 3 in AP Prep Poll; MHS not ranked
Big wins becoming valuable: Norman North needed a blowout win last week for more than just confidence or momentum alone.
The Timberwolves’ 54-point win was their first win by more than 10 points all season. With the game decided by halftime, the team was given a rare opportunity to give new players some valuable game reps.
Norman North earned the maximum 15 marginal points that can be awarded for a district contest, and that gives it a better chance to battle for a bye week in the first round of the playoffs. If the Timberwolves win out, the only way it can miss out on at least the No. 2 seed is if Jenks were to upset Bixby.
In that scenario, Bixby, Norman North and Jenks would all be tied for the top spot with a 6-1 district record. With all three teams having a win over the other, the tie-breaker would be decided by marginal points.
Currently, Bixby leads the other two teams with 60 marginal points, which would be difficult to top with three games remaining. Jenks is currently second with 19 marginal points and Norman North was able to make a big jump from -4 to 11 marginal points with last week’s win.
A win against Moore would help Norman North officially clinch the program’s third-straight playoff appearance.
Noble
Opponent: at Altus
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Bulldog Stadium, Altus
Records: NHS 4-3 (2-2); AHS 0-7 (0-4)
Last Week: NHS (W, 32-21, vs. Elgin); AHS (L, 56-0, @ Duncan)
Rankings: NHS not ranked; AHS not ranked
A win opens up playoff possibilities: Noble’s upset win over Elgin last week paints a new picture for the potential playoff seedings in District 5A-1.
The Owls (4-1, tied at No. 2) seemed to be the top team in the district all season, but Noble’s win puts Midwest City (4-0) in the driver’s seat to secure home field advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Midwest City still has to play Noble and Elgin in the final two games of the season and Elgin has a road meeting with Lawton MacArthur (3-1, tied at No.2) coming up next week.
If Noble wins out the rest of the season against Altus, Midwest City and Lawton MacArthur, and Elgin wins out against Duncan, Lawton MacArthur and Midwest City, there would be a three-way tie at the top of the district standings.
A lot could happen over the final three weeks of the season and the Bears still have a path to finish anywhere from first to eighth depending on how things go the rest of the way. Noble will still need to win two of its final three games in order to be guaranteed a spot in the postseason.
Community Christian
Opponent: at Lindsay
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Lindsay Stadium
Records: CCS 4-3 (3-1); LHS 5-2 (3-1)
Last Week: CCS (W, 14-6, Purcell); LHS (L, 42-6, vs. Washington)
Rankings: CCS not ranked; LHS not ranked
Gearing up for tough closing stretch: After an up-and-down start to the season, Community Christian has finally gotten some positive momentum with back-to-back wins.
The Royals have turned a 1-2 start in district play into a 3-1 record. They currently sit in a three-way tie for second place in District 2A-3 with Lindsay and Frederick.
Community Christian, Lindsay and Frederick will each face each other over the final three weeks and whichever team wins the rest of its games will secure home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
A win on Friday would secure the Royals’ spot in the playoffs.
Little Axe
Opponent: Comanche
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Little Axe Stadium
Records: LAHS 0-7 (0-4); CHS 2-5 (1-3)
Last Week: LAHS (L, 20-7, @ Crooked Oak); CHS (L, 59-0, @ Frederick_
Rankings: LAHS not ranked; CHS not ranked
Back on the board: Little Axe took a step forward by scoring its first points in district play in a 13-point loss to Crooked Oak last week.
The Ruf-Nex’s 20 points were the fewest the Indians’ had allowed since a pair of narrow losses to open the season. There’s reason to think the Indians could have a chance to put some points on the board this week against a Comanche defense that allowed the Ruf-Nex to score 34 points in a win earlier in the season.
It will be the final home game of the season for the Indians, who will then travel to Purcell and Washington to close out district play.
