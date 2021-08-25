One week from today, Norman High and Norman North begin the season against one another at Harve Collins Field.
Tonight, both squads take part in their final dress rehearsal before that season opener. NHS will be at home against Stillwater and Norman North will be visiting Putnam City North in northwest Oklahoma City.
The Tigers begin the varsity portion of their scrimmage at 7:15 p.m. Most of the night will be taken up by a half-game against the Pioneers.
At P.C. North, the varsity portion of the scrimmage will begin a few minutes after 7 p.m., all of it a game simulation in the form of two 25-minute running-clock quarters.
Like any coaching staff, the braintrusts at NHS and North want to get better in every facet of the game. But there are specific things the head coaches will be looking for, too.
At NHS, though there are many returning starters, that doesn’t mean those positions in which starters return are necessarily locked up for the season, perhaps even at quarterback where junior returning starter Tias McClarty and sophomore Holden Kee both continue to get first-team reps. Of course, there are also position battles where no starter returns.
Martin does not mind the competition.
“I want to see guys step up and separate themselves,” he said.
That could come at running back, where Taylor Harris, Xavier Shackelford, Devin Alexander and even Edric Lambert — who’s liable to line up at tight end, in the backfield or even out wide — have all received first-team ball-carrier opportunities since preseason practice began.
It could also come in the defensive backfield where competition exists at pretty much every position but the one senior cornerback and returning starter Luke Morrow is holding down.
For Martin, it may not even be about finding the best player at each spot, but the best 11 players at just a few spots.
“I’m going to play the best,” he said. “So I don’t care if you’re an inside or outside linebacker, or if you’re a corner or a safety. I’m going to find the four best (among those units).”
Over at North, there’s competition at various slots, too, but head coach Justin Jones was able to be particularly specific about one unit, even one in which starters may already be identified.
North runs a spread offense and while fairly certain his three primary wideouts will be Hayden Hack, Cason Cabbiness and Brayden Dorney, each suffered a yardage-killing drop in scrimmage action at Midwest City last week. Jones wants that to change.
“They’ve got speed, they’ve got ball skills, they’ve got all of those things … We know these guys are capable," he said. "They have the intangibles and now it’s stepping up and making the play when the play matters.”
Putting some urgency behind that thought, Jones expects the passing game to be a bigger part of North’s offense than last year and the year before.
“You’re going to see the ball spread around a whole lot more than it has been in the past,” Jones said.
The name of the game is getting ready for the Clash, which arrives Sept. 2.
Should Martin and Jones see what they’re hoping to see tonight, they’ll be nearer where they want to be when they face their crosstown rival.