With the potential for severe weather on Friday, Norman North, Norman High, Noble and Community Christian have announced that their final regular season games this week will be moved up to Thursday.
Norman North (7-2, 6-1) will be riding a five-game winning streak into its game against Enid (5-4, 3-3) at 7 p.m.
Community Christian (5-4, 4-2) will take on a Frederick (7-2, 5-1) team that's riding a five-game winning streak at 7 p.m.
Norman High (3-6, 3-3) can improve its playoff positioning with a win at Owasso 5-4 (4-2) at 7:30.
Noble (5-4, 33) needs a home win over Lawton MacArthur at 7 p.m. to secure a playoff spot
