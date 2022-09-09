TUTTLE — Early in the first quarter, Tuttle running back Brady McAdoo found his way into the endzone with ease as he ran the final nine yards of the Tigers' opening possession.
The three-minute-long drive was just a sign of things to come the rest of the night for Noble.
Thanks in large part to a dominant rushing performance, the Tigers were able to hand the Noble Bears their first loss of the season, 61-41.
“They were a lot more physical than we were," Noble head coach Greg George." They were the most physical football team tonight. That was the key from the very beginning. Their front seven was more physical than our front seven. We've got to go back and watch film — and everybody needs to watch film — and understand that this game is a physical game and we got to be more physical if we’re going to be successful.”
The Tuttle rushing attack was able to gain large chucks on a consistent basis against a struggling Noble defense. With the running game setting the tone, Tuttle didn’t need to ask much from starting quarterback Mason Dennis, as all nine of its scores came from the ground.
The offensive avalanche was led by running back duo McAdoo and Luke Fallwell. McAdoo finished with 140 rushing yards on 17 carries as well as six rushing touchdowns, while Fallwell finished with 212 rushing yards on 23 carries to go along with his two scores on the ground.
“They’re good, big strong kids that run hard,” said George. “They’re great players.”
Though the defense struggled, the Noble offense found success of its own with a season-high 41 points.
The success was too late, however, as most of the points came in the second half.
“I thought the offense came out second half and battle and you know, put some points on the board and did some good things,” said George.
Senior quarterback Collin Fisher continues to build a strong rapport with fellow senior wide receiver Brandon Harper. Fisher relied on Harper heavily this game, who finished with 115 receiving yards on 16 receptions and two receiving touchdowns.
The highlight for Harper — and arguably for Noble — came in the second quarter, when the senior wide receiver was able to return a kickoff for 70 yards and a special team’s score.
