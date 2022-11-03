It just wasn’t meant to be.
In a game where more than 100 points were scored and despite Noble accounting for 54 of them, the Bears (5-5, 3-4) couldn’t keep their undefeated home record intact against Lawton MacArthur (6-5, 4-4) Thursday night, who bested the Bears 59-54.
The Highlanders won the toss and elected to go on offense to begin the game. They made it count, capping an 80-yard drive on a quarterback keeper from Gage Graham not even two-and-a-half minutes into the game.
Noble did not answer, going three-and-out on their first three drives, and Colin Fisher’s pass intended for LT Taylor was intercepted on the fourth.
The Bears finally answered about halfway through the second quarter on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Fisher to Logan Kirby.
The two teams traded touchdowns to end the first half, but Noble was still behind by 18.
The Bears did get to start the second half with the ball, and it took less than 30 seconds into the third for Fisher to find Harper in the end zone. The two connected on another 60-plus yard touchdown, bookending the scoring in the third quarter. Lawton Mac also scored twice in the third quarter.
Fisher found Harper once again, this time on a 30-yard touchdown, as it appeared Noble was looking to shift the momentum. The tandem accounted for six touchdowns – three of which were more than 60 yards out, including one that went for 90.
On the ensuing kickoff, Noble coach Greg George decided to attempt an onside kick, and it worked with Harper recovering the ball for Noble at midfield. Unfortunately, a fumble put an end to that drive.
But that didn’t stop the Bears momentum – scoring 20 unanswered points, all via Fisher and Harper – and suddenly Noble was only down five with under eight minutes to play.
The fourth quarter saw six touchdowns — four from Noble and two from Lawton Mac — but the Highlanders did just enough to seal the victory. Fisher finished the game with more than 400 passing yards and played a role in all the Bears touchdowns. Meanwhile, three Highlanders eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.
Noble now awaits to find out its opponent for the first round of the Class 5A playoffs next week.
