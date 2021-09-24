NOBLE — Just as they had all game, Brandon Harper and the Bears knew exactly what was coming.
On third down, Noble came with a blitz on Cooper Park, and the El Reno quarterback could only manage a wobbling pass straight into Harper’s hands. Harper caught it, looked up and saw nothing but turf ahead.
“As soon as I saw (Park) go, I just jumped the pass,” he recalled. “Then I knew it was touchdown from there.”
The junior’s 45-yard pick-six — the Bears’ third touchdown in four minutes — extended their lead to 25-0 and put an exclamation point on a torrid start to the second half. Noble (3-1, 1-0) didn’t look back, cruising to a 46-21 win over El Reno in its District 5A-1 opener.
While the Bears put 40 points on the board for the third time in four games, the story early on was defense. Coming off a game in which they allowed Piedmont to rush for 471 yards, they held the Indians (0-4, 0-1) scoreless and to just 85 yards in the first half.
For the game, Noble forced six El Reno three-and-outs and consistently penetrated the Indians’ offensive line, with Jackson Stewart, Tayvan Givens, Colton Hester and others coming up with tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
El Reno, playing its first game since August 27 after forfeiting two games due to COVID-19, was a bit of an unknown entity. But nothing it did offensively caught Noble by surprise.
“We knew what they were doing the whole time,” Harper said. “They ran a lot of the same stuff.”
The Bears were fortunate for this defensive performance, as it coincided with an inconsistent first half in which they found the end zone only once. Noble’s mistakes ran the gamut, from dropped passes to penalties to missed open receivers.
“We had like nine drops tonight,” said coach Greg George. “We can't throw the ball like we do and have nine drops. We gotta correct all that stuff. We gotta go out, get focused, do what we need to do and play better. … We couldn't get any rhythm going.”
Still, George was confident his team could get going after halftime, as long as they cut down on their earlier mistakes.
Noble needed just three plays and 50 seconds to go 70 yards and take a 13-0 lead on its first second-half possession. Then came a pooch kickoff which Trevor Rudd recovered — a “luck deal” according to George — that led to another touchdown. By the time of Harper’s touchdown return, the Bears had found the rhythm they’d been lacking.
“We quit shooting ourselves in the foot,” George said. “Second half, we were able to come out and make some plays.”
El Reno’s Mikey Devereaux broke a couple long touchdown runs, and the Indians scored a touchdown late. But it was no match for Noble’s offensive surge.
Harper caught nine passes for 190 yards, including a 71-yard catch-and-run. Colin Thomas ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Trevor Wardrip scored twice. Despite a wealth of dropped passes, Colin Fisher managed 281 yards and two touchdowns passing, as well as one on the ground.
While Friday’s win “felt like pulling teeth all night,” in George’s words, Noble’s defense held down the fort as long as it needed to. Going forward, the Bears will try to eliminate key errors in hopes of combining their first-half defensive performance with their second-half offensive showing.
“I think our sense of urgency needs to pick up,” George said. “Everybody patted us on the back after Piedmont. That was a huge win and everybody’s patting us on the back, we start reading our press clippings and maybe we lost that chip on our shoulder a little bit. We gotta get that chip back.”
Noble will travel to Duncan next Friday. The Demons are 1-3 and 0-1 in District 5A-1 play.