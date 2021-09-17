NOBLE — Clashing styles, and plenty of offense, were on display Friday night.
For a large chunk of 48 minutes, those contrasting schemes were a match for each other. But Noble’s explosive spread offense ultimately got the better of Piedmont’s flexbone option, leading to a 49-35 win for the Bears in their home opener.
“That’s the best flexbone team this side of the state,” said Noble coach Greg George. “It’s hard to stop. They got an answer for everything you do.”
While the Bears’ pass-happy spread offense couldn’t have been more different from the Wildcats’ ground-and-pound option game, both attacks yielded very similar results.
Noble (2-1) gained 474 yards in all, half of them courtesy of junior wideout Brandon Harper, who turned his 10 touches into 233 yards and four touchdowns. Junior quarterback Colin Fisher needed just 17 passes to throw over 300 yards and five scores.
Meanwhile, Piedmont gained 471 yards rushing behind two 100-yard rushers, Cannon Wood and Israel Robles. The Wildcats attempted less than 10 passes and didn’t complete one.
The teams alternated two touchdowns each in the first quarter before Noble looked to seize the momentum for good. Harper jitterbugged through the Piedmont secondary for a 65-yard score on the first play of the second quarter. On the Bears’ next drive, senior Trevor Wardrip turned a short screen pass into a 42-yard touchdown to make it 28-14.
But Piedmont wasn’t ready to go away. With Noble threatening to take a three-touchdown lead, the Wildcats forced a fumble at their own 12-yard line before Robles exploded through the middle on a 78-yard gain, setting up a short score three minutes before halftime.
Harper said that the Bears didn’t make any big adjustments coming out of halftime, but one change was clear: Noble’s defense, which gave up nearly 11 yards per rush in the first half, came up big when it counted.
“On defense, we gotta do a better job tackling and reading our keys,” George said. “We didn’t play great, but we made enough stops when we needed to.”
Perhaps the biggest of these stops: with the Wildcats in the midst of a churning 11-play, 40-yard drive in the third quarter, the Bears jumped on a fumble at their own 25 (George doesn’t know which player forced it or who recovered it). Then Harper caught a pass in the flat and morphed into a blue streak down the left sideline en route to a 75-yard touchdown.
“Shoutout to Trevor and Luke (Conley) and Cayden (Dominey) and the whole line,” said Harper, who credited his team’s blocking for their success with screen passes. “Every single one of them just blocked, and that’s what opened up everything.”
Harper’s fourth score of the night gave Noble a 42-21 lead with just 14 minutes to play, putting Piedmont in a tough position with a run-based offense ill-suited to strike quickly.
Still, the Wildcats nearly rallied, as Robles scored with 4:20 to go to make it 42-35. But Colin Thomas sealed the deal with a long touchdown run on Noble’s next possession.
Afterwards, when reflecting on what he had seen from his team, George seemed to choose his words carefully. He knew it wasn’t a perfect performance, especially on defense, but he couldn’t have asked for a different end result.
“I thought we came out and moved the ball well. Defensively we got a few stops when we needed to. That’s how you gotta play the flexbone,” George said. “... I’m happy we got the win. That’s the biggest thing.”
Noble will open up 5A District 1 play at home next Friday against El Reno.