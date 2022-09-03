NOBLE — Noble’s offense began its first possession of the fourth quarter from its own six-yard line.
Even still, the momentum behind the Bears was hard to ignore. The Bears ran eight plays to go 94 yards to take a 34-27 lead over Blanchard with just over eight minutes left on the clock.
The offense, which was now attacking effectively with both the run and the pass, looked completely different from the Bears’ offense that took the field in the first half. Through two quarters, Noble produced 167 yards of total offense and 13 points.
Meanwhile, the Lions’ offense was able to get whatever it wanted in the first half, finishing with over 300 yards of total offense and a 27-13 lead.
Noble’s defense went on to hold Blanchard scoreless in the second half, with under 100 yards of total offense and three first downs.
“Once we tied it we felt like we got our momentum back and it was anyone’s game,” Noble head coach Greg George said. “Then we go score again, and hats off to them they’re a very good football team. It was a great game tonight. I think people got their money’s worth.”
After the Bears took the lead, the defense came up with a turnover on downs on their own 26-yard line, their second of the game. After the offense ate up over three minutes of game clock, the Lions gave themselves one more shot with two minutes remaining in the game.
Just two plays into Blanchard’s drive, a short pass across the middle of the field was tipped by Noble’s LT Taylor. Taylor put both hands on his head immediately, knowing that it coudl’ve been the game-sealing interception.
But the ball ended up bouncing straight up in the air and Max Sauvageau was able to pull it in before it hit the ground.
The interception sealed a 34-27 win, and the Bears’ second-straight to begin the season.
“We were sitting there with two minutes left going ‘Man it’d be nice if we got an interception’,” George said. “Sure enough, the ball bounced up in the air and he was able to get it. It was a great play by his part.”
Noble quarterback Collin Fisher was 11-14 for 186 yards and a touchdown in the second half alone. He also had two touchdowns in the first half (one rushing and one an eight-yard throw to Collin Thomas).
Thomas had 18 carries for 127 yards and three total touchdowns.
“I thought Collin Thomas ran hard tonight,” George said. “I thought he put it up in there and I’m really proud of him. I thought the O-line got after it in the second half.”
Noble will look to build on its 2-0 record on Friday when it faces Tuttle on the road.
