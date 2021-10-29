ARDMORE — Brandon Harper could have run forever. But three yards was all he needed.
Streaking across the middle of the field, Harper caught Colin Fisher’s pass in stride and sprinted untouched into the end zone with Noble’s biggest win of the season.
The Bears took down previously unbeaten Ardmore, 36-35, in overtime Friday night on Harper’s two-point conversion, keeping their hopes for a District 5A-1 title alive and well.
After the Tigers scored on their overtime drive, Noble (7-2, 5-1) did the same, Harper taking a short pass and extending the ball just barely over the pylon. The Bears could have gone with the safe choice, an extra point to send the game to another extra series.
But Noble’s coaching staff had other ideas. They knew many of their players were playing on both sides of the ball, and with the postseason just two weeks away, there was no need to tire them out in a marathon game. They knew they were the road team, the underdog playing with house money against the No. 6 team in Class 5A.
Offensive coordinator Kyle Davidson then relayed the message to the offense.
“He told us that we were gonna win the game,” Harper said. “And that’s what we did.”
In regulation, the Bears had struggled in short-yardage situations like this one. Just before halftime, Ardmore (8-1, 5-1) stopped two straight quarterback sneaks at the goal line to preserve a 14-14 tie. They failed to convert another goal-to-go situation in the third quarter, turning it over on downs.
None of that, though, took away from Noble head coach Greg George’s confidence.
“If we have No. 3 or No. 1 and No. 18’s throwing it, I feel pretty good,” he said. “I like those odds.”
No. 1 is Harper, who caught 12 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. No. 3 is Trevor Wardrip, who racked up gaudy totals himself: 10 catches, 147 yards, three scores. No. 18, Fisher, threw for 310 yards on 24-of-42 passing.
It was the prowess of that trio, and of Colin Thomas (30 carries, 144 yards), that allowed the Bears to overcome their missed opportunities close to the goal line. Noble gained 517 yards and 25 first downs and ran 92 plays, almost twice as many as Ardmore.
“Our offensive line did a great job blocking,” George said. “We struggled down there inside the five, but I thought out there in the field we did a good job moving them and running the ball well.”
The Tigers more than made up for losing the possession battle with big plays. Cal Swanson (13-of-24, 320 yards) and Jackson Hedger (six catches, 192 yards) formed a deadly deep-strike tandem, hitting on multiple huge gains over the middle.
Things could have easily gone south for Noble after failing to score to end the first half. The last time the Bears took on an unbeaten team, playing Lawton MacArthur in Week 7, an eight-point second-quarter lead became a 19-point deficit and ultimately a loss as the Highlanders wrested away control after halftime.
The Bears had been there before. They weren’t about to go back. Their first drive out of the locker room was a 10-play, 72-yard touchdown romp taking just three minutes.
“We learned to keep fighting when we didn’t execute, to come out the next drive and do everything we’re supposed to,” Harper said. “Some things didn’t go our way here, I think we handled that pretty well.”
Noble will host winless Capitol Hill to finish off the regular season. After that the playoffs await, where thanks to Friday’s win, the Bears will likely host a first-round game, according to George. Pending the result of Ardmore and Lawton Mac’s season-ending showdown, a district title is still in play too.
“We have a lot of people dealing with injuries,” Harper said. “Get healthy, go out and play Capitol Hill and handle business on that, and then get ready for the playoffs and keep doing the same thing we’ve been doing.”