Forty-eight minutes were not enough for Noble and El Reno.
The Bears (3-2) traveled to El Reno (1-4), a district foe that hasn’t won a game this season. That changed Friday, with the Indians edging Noble 41-40 in overtime.
“[El Reno] wanted it more than us tonight,” Noble head coach Greg George said. “They beat us in every facet of the game.”
The first half went too fast for Noble.
El Reno’s strategy was clear from the first drive — chew the clock and keep the Noble offense, which put up more than 100 points in their last two games, off the field for as long as possible.
El Reno dominated the first half in all aspects: time of possession, total offense, and of course, scoring, leading the Bears 21-6 at intermission.
The Bears didn’t take their first play from scrimmage until 11 minutes into the first quarter – and it was a play for no gain. Noble didn’t have one yard of offense in the first half, only scoring off a 65-yard kickoff return from senior Brandon Harper.
The Indians' workhorse, junior running back Malachi Nicholson, had more than 100 yards on the ground and one touchdown over the first two quarters.
El Reno had just under three minutes before the first half concluded to go 55 yards. Their drive concluded with a nine-yard touchdown run from Latin Everheart. Two facemask penalties committed by the Bears helped a little, too.
Noble started the second half with the ball but could not get anything going, and therefore, giving the ball back to El Reno and Nicholson.
Shortly after starting their next drive, El Reno found itself in the red zone with only two minutes coming off the clock. However, no points would come from it.
The Bears were the first team to score in the second half, with quarterback Colin Fisher finding the end zone from one yard out.
El Reno and Noble traded scores, with the Indians adding another Nicholson touchdown run and a Fisher finding Harper for a 78-yard connection, respectively.
It was suddenly an eight-point game.
On El Reno’s next drive, Noble’s LT Taylor forced a fumble.
After roughing the passer and unsportsmanlike penalties, the Bears found themselves on the Indians two-yard line. Fisher rolled to his left, but then cut back to score. He then found Logan Kirby in the middle of the field and after a breaking a tackle, he scored.
El Reno answered with a touchdown, tying the game at 34 to end regulation.
The Indians had the ball first to begin overtime, scoring off a quarterback sneak. Noble answered and went for two, but failed.
“I don’t regret going for it there at the end,” George said. “We couldn’t stop them all night, so I felt it was the right decision and I still feel that way.”
Noble is on the road again next week, taking on Duncan.
