Tias McClarty didn’t do much with his legs Friday night.
That’s all relative, of course. Norman High’s junior quarterback is one of the most dangerous rushers in Oklahoma. Heading into the Tigers’ game against Edmond Memorial, McClarty had scored 12 touchdowns and was averaging 172 yards on 23 carries. But he had just nine rushing attempts for 85 yards against the Bulldogs and didn’t find the end zone.
That’s just how NHS coach Rocky Martin wants it.
Martin has said this season that he doesn’t want McClarty to lead the team in rushing, instead hoping for a more balanced attack. In beating the Bulldogs, 45-28, that’s exactly what the Tigers got.
Running backs Devin Alexander (14 carries, 122 yards, two touchdowns) and Xavier Shackelford (11-110-1) combined with McClarty to form a three-headed backfield monster. Meanwhile, McClarty (6-of-14 passing, 120 yards) made his main impact through the air, doubling his season total in touchdown passes with two second-half strikes to Edric Lambert.
“Xavier and Devin did a good job,” Martin said. “Obviously it starts up front, I thought the offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, and that’s the big thing.
“Tias didn’t rush anything. When he threw the ball, he sat in the pocket, made his reads and made some good tosses.”
McClarty’s two touchdown passes came almost in response to his rushing ability. Lambert said that Edmond Memorial keyed heavily on the run, enabling clean pockets and open routes.
On the first touchdown, a 20-yard toss that gave NHS (2-3, 1-1 District 6AI-1) the lead for good, Lambert was all alone over the Bulldogs’ soft middle. The second developed in a similar way, as the receiver found the hole in the coverage and dashed 43 yards to put the Tigers up 24-14 in the fourth quarter.
“You can always see the holes in the defense,” Lambert said. “With the coverage they play, there’s always gonna be gaps.”
NHS took the lead on the first play from scrimmage, a 65-yard touchdown run by Shackelford, but Edmond Memorial (0-5, 0-2) scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and went into halftime up 14-10. Kiefer Mullins, who gained 164 yards on the ground and 239 yards in total, ran hard all night, but also took advantage of what Martin thought was poor tackling in the first half.
But the Tigers made big plays when it mattered. Twice they stripped Mullins and recovered fumbles inside their own 5-yard line. They began the second half with Andre McCoy recovering a squib kick that bounced off a Bulldog blocker, leading to McClarty’s go-ahead touchdown pass.
Finally, midway through the fourth quarter, Luke Morrow jumped a slant route, picked it off and raced 35 yards for a touchdown and a 31-14 lead that put the game just about out of reach.
“They just played fast,” Martin said. “I thought we were trying to do a little bit too much at the beginning of the game. … But second half we played pretty good. We always put a major emphasis on the second guy coming in and stripping the ball, and that’s what happened.”
While David McComb threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes for Edmond Memorial, Alexander scored on two long touchdown runs in the final five minutes to keep the Bulldogs at bay.
The Tigers needed time to get going, but once they did, they faced little resistance. And just as they found a balance between McClarty, Shackleford, Alexander and Lambert’s abilities, they found balance overall, as Martin thought they played a relatively complete game with success in all three phases.
“Any tight ballgame, you always wonder how they’re gonna respond,” he said. “... We still gotta clean up (some things), but I thought we competed and fought to the end.”
NHS will travel to Jenks to take on the No. 1 Trojans next Friday.