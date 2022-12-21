Running back Chapman McKown struggled to fight back tears as he addressed a crowd of his family and friends inside the Norman North fieldhouse.
McKown committed to play at Oklahoma this past summer, but no amount of anticipation could prepare him for the flood of emotions that came over him Wednesday morning as he officially signed his national letter of intent to play for his hometown school as a preferred walk-on.
Part of those emotions were fueled by the doubters — the coaches, recruiters and outside voices that have told McKown he looked really good on tape, but that they were worried he was too short to take hits at the next level.
On the other side of the coin, McKown couldn’t help but think of all those that did believe in him along the way. Many of those people were in the crowd supporting him, decked out in either Oklahoma crimson and cream or the Timberwolves’ green and black or a mixture of both.
“It made it official,” McKown said. “The work that I put in, and just the amount of doubt that people have cast upon me throughout this entire process and I just kept betting on myself and betting on myself.
“I had certain people that believed in me and never gave up hope on me. They kept saying, ‘Chap, you’re going to make it.’ Today to see those people in the crowd that were there since day one and said you can do it. To know that they were constantly believing in me and that God had a path for me, it made me emotional.”
McKown said Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was among the few that never stopped believing in him.
Venables has been in contact with McKown since joining the Sooners last winter and was offered a spot as a preferred walk-on during an official visit in June. McKown will be a mid-year enrollee and will be joining the team on their trip to Orlando for the Cheez-It Bowl.
“A lot of my training that I had planned got cut short because of that, but it’s no big deal,” he said about joining the team. “It’s a blessing, when I get back I’ve got to get on the grind and condition very hard and start picking up the weights because I want to be ready for (OU strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt) when I get there.”
Venables had high praise for the Norman North running back during his press conference on Wednesday.
“I’m incredibly excited about Chapman McKown, another running back,” he said. “He’s represented excellence since he’s been a freshman at Norman North. Whatever sport he’s in, he’s dominated. Whether it’s wrestling, track, baseball or football, he’s just an outstanding young man with a great family. I love the leadership and the toughness that he’ll add. He’ll be a mid-year as well.”
The 5-8 running back returned from a mid-season injury to lead Norman North to an 8-3 record last season, finishing second in Division 6A-1. McKown still finished the season with over 1,000 yards rushing and 17 total touchdowns.
The Timberwolves were actually without McKown for their biggest win of the season against Jenks. Still, McKown said learning how to become a better leader from the sideline will be a valuable lesson for him moving forward.
“It built my character so much and made me a better player and made me better off going to OU,” McKown said. “It really showed how I can be a great teammate on the sidelines and still help us win games in an off-the-field role. In my high school career I think that really helped me for the next level. Obviously I plan on playing at the next level, but just being that player and being that teammate that everybody wants me to be, it’s so much bigger than just making plays.”
