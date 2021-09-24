No matter what Norman’s offense did in the first half of Friday night’s game at Yukon, the Tigers weren’t getting anywhere.
A turnover on downs. A punt. Another punt.
An offense that had looked so potent the week before was getting stopped repeatedly. Norman would pick up a couple of first downs and then the drive would lose steam because of short runs and incomplete passes.
It took until there was less than 90 seconds left in the first half before Norman scored for the first time. But by that time, momentum was already squarely in favor of Yukon.
Despite an offensive push in the fourth quarter, the Tigers biggest effort of the game, they came up short. Norman lost 38-25, allowing Yukon to claim its first win of the season.
After what Norman coach Rocky Martin said was a solid week of practices leading up to the game, it was Yukon’s rushing offense that tripped up the Tigers.
“Whenever you play a team that wants to run the football, there are so many things that are important in a game like that,” Martin said. “Field position is huge. On the defensive side, we’ve got to get stops. On the offensive side, we’ve got to move the chains and get first downs. And on special teams you can’t afford to make a mistake.”
At different times during the game, the Tigers failed on all three sides of the ball.
The defense struggled to stop the run-heavy Yukon offense that allowed the Millers to control the time of possession. Yukon ran for 254 yards on 51 attempts, and the Tiger defense only forced the Millers to punt three times.
“You’re only going to get so many possessions with the football when they’re running the football that much and eating the clock,” Martin said. “You’ve got to make sure every possession counts.”
Norman, however, was also forced to punt three times, turned the ball over on downs twice, and quarterback Tias McClarty was picked off twice. Both interceptions came on third down during back-to-back possessions, and Yukon (1-3) scored on each of the resulting possessions.
The Tigers had early struggles on special teams as well. Norman’s (1-3) first punt of the game landed 3 yards behind the line of scrimmage, putting Yukon 26 yards away from the end zone. It only took the Millers two plays to score, their first touchdown of the game.
But it wasn’t all negative.
In between the bad plays were glimpses of what this Norman team can be.
In response to a Yukon touchdown in the third quarter, McClarty went on a 74-yard run to the end zone to keep the Tigers within one score of the Millers. The offense also found momentum at times, thanks to big connections between McClarty and senior wide receiver Edric Lambert and a quicker pace of play.
McClarty completed 10-of-20 of his passing attempts with 188 yards and two interceptions. He also led the way for the Tigers on the ground, running for 161 of Norman’s 215 rushing yards.
In the fourth quarter, Xavier Shackelford made a big kickoff return that put Norman 12-yards away from scoring, though they were unable to capitalize. And the Tiger defense forced a fumble late in the game that allowed High to score one last touchdown.
That last score came with less than a minute left, as the Tigers kept trying to find a way back into the game.
“I think the fights there,” Martin said. “I don’t think I saw a lack of effort… These guys play hard. They fight to the end.”