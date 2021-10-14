Prep football: North forces first shutout since 2017 in win over Putnam City

PUTNAM CITY — Thursday night, Norman North’s defense made a statement for the second week in a row.
The first one came last week against Moore when the Timberwolves held the Lions’ offense, which had been averaging 39 points per game, to just six points. Moore’s touchdown came on the last snap of the game.
But against the Pirates, the defense got the shutout it deserved last week, holding the opposing offense scoreless for the first since 2017 in a 23-0 victory at Putnam City.
The Pirates came into the game averaging 30 points a contest, but the Timberwolves had no issues defending against their run-heavy attack. North held the Pirates to 54 yards in the first half, recovered a fumble and didn’t allow a first down on their first three drives.
“I think, just in our preparation, these guys understand what we’re trying to do here down the stretch,” North coach Justin Jones said. “They’re doing a good job of understanding the game plan and coming out and executing it. They did a really good job tonight of understanding some formation tips and tendencies that we had.”
It was more of the same in the second half. The only time the Pirates threatened to score was a 35-yard field goal attempt, which they missed.
It’s been a much-needed response from the Timberwolves’ defense since giving up 70 points to Owasso two weeks ago.
And it’s been especially helpful the last two weeks as North’s offense has struggled at times.
“I thought the defense was playing fantastic. I thought they played a great game,” North quarterback Gavin Frakes said. “They’re definitely helping us out whenever we’re not scoring as much as we want to and when we’re not executing great. But the defense played awesome, so that definitely helped us out.”
On the offensive side, North turned to its running game.
Frakes was held to just 62 passing yards, as Putnam City’s defense came out looking to limit the Timberwolves’ explosive passing attack. But he made up for it with his running ability, scoring the Timberwolves’ first touchdown from nine yards out.
Running back Chapman McKown scored the team’s second touchdown from the one-yard line to give the Timberwolves a 14-point halftime lead, but the team struggled to find a rhythm in the passing game.
“Teams are just playing more off and playing deeper because we’ve shown that’s what we’ve been doing, and we’ve been successful at it,” Frakes said. “We’ve just got to adjust, run the right plays and execute them.”
“At the end of the day, teams are going to do whatever, and we’ve just got to adjust and figure it out, take what they give us.”
The Timberwolves sealed the victory with a 60-yard touchdown run from McKown late in the third quarter, allowing them to run out the clock in the fourth quarter.
McKown finished with 149 rushing yards and two scores, while Frakes chipped in with 139 rushing yards of his own, which proved to be enough to push the team to its fifth win of the season.”
“When they’re gonna stay high like that and play an umbrella coverage, that means they respect the receivers, but when they do that it’s going to open up the run game,” Jones said. “Chap had a great game tonight. Obviously, he just played well down the stretch there. Gavin had some big runs, too.
“Our receivers just have to be patient and understand things will come to them.”
Though the offense has slowed down a little, it’s been the Timberwolves’ defense that’s kept the team afloat. And Jones was particularly proud of his defense’s performance against Putnam City.
“Anytime you can [shut out anybody] in this league, it’s a good thing. I’m really happy with our defensive guys,” Jones said.