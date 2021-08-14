Prep Football Notepad: Jones sees Timberwolves defense at a new level in scrimmage

Since Justin Jones arrived at Norman North prior to the 2018 season, defense has been a priority.
Over the last three seasons, the Timberwolves unit charged with stopping the other team has arguably gone from struggling to pretty good.
Saturday, in an intrasquad scrimmage after just a week of practice, Jones believes he saw his defense take another step.
“Our defense, the way it flew around, the physicality we played with, we haven’t seen that in a while,” he said.
Then he made it more clear what that meant by saying “attacking, rather than “bending and not breaking.”
If that can be replicated come the regular season, North might have much to look forward to following last year’s 6-4 campaign.
“We’re playing fast because we know our assignments, but I think we’re adding a physical element that I don’t think we had in the past,” Jones said. “Just playing downhill.”
The football field, like the basketball court, is level, neither side below the other. Still, basketball and football coaches frequently talk about “playing downhill.”
Though it may not be clear exactly what they mean when they say it, it’s always a good thing.
Even better, that was Jones’ assessment despite a couple of returning starters taking the day off simply in the name staying out of harm’s way.
Linebacker Duncan Parham, a three-star prospect with several Division I offers, according to Rivals.com, was held out, as was linebacker Will Bradley, who made 107 tackles last season.
Though Jones was more impressed with the entire unit than individuals, he offered a few names.
At a defensive end spot, he thought Parker Andrews “had a great day,” as did Josh Koranda at nose guard.
He was happy, too, to see defensive back Eli Moulton back on the field and making plays again after missing most of last season to a wrist injury.
• Not only good defense at North: The defense may have stolen the show at North’s intrasquad scrimmage, but Jones was generally pleased, too.
“I thought [quarterback] Gavin [Frakes] pulled the ball down on some zone reads that probably, in a game, gives you some big chunks.”
Additionally, he thought receiver Brayden Dorney, who made two catches “was really good in all facets.”
Frakes, a senior, is in line to be North’s starting quarterback for the first time. Dorney is a junior receiver, in line to be a second-year starter.
• Tiger defense strong, too: Here’s how each drive went for Norman High’s first-team offense on Saturday, before the red-zone portion of the scrimmage:
One first down, 15 yards, punt; one play, interception; six first downs, 14 plays, 74 yards, turned over on downs; three plays, interception (pick-six from Ethan Medina); three plays, punt (after Tias McClarty hit Edric Lambert in the hands, only to have the 25-yard pass broken up by Jaxon Horn); one first down, six plays, 39 yards, turned over on downs.
• Martin pleased by Tigers: After his offense scored three touchdowns during the red-zone portion of NHS’ scrimmage, head coach Rocky Martin finished the day very pleased and told his players as much.
“That was outstanding. I saw a lot of good things on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We’ve got a great football team here. Trust the process … believe in the process and love the process.”
• On tap: Both NHS and North will be traveling to scrimmage in the week ahead. The Timberwolves are at Midwest City on Thursday. The Tigers are at Stillwater on Friday.