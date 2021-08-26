Norman North coach Justin Jones has put an emphasis on a spread passing attack during the preseason.
That was fully on display Thursday night.
North traveled to Putnam City North for its final scrimmage, where both teams battled for two 25-minute halves with a continuous clock. The teams didn’t keep score, but North "unofficially" came away with a 21-7 win.
North’s starters were on the field for four drives and three resulted in touchdowns, all coming through the air.
It took the team just five plays to score on its first drive, when receiver Hayden Hack hauled in a 30-yard contested catch from quarterback Gavin Frakes.
The second touchdown came two drives later after Cason Cabbiness found a gap in the middle of the defense for a 35-yard score.
On its third and final scoring drive, running back Chapman McKown carved up the PC North defense to set his team up in the red zone. Frakes eventually found Brayden Dorney on a bubble screen from 13 yards out, and Dorney took care of the rest.
Three touchdowns to three different receivers. That’s the kind of offense Jones is looking for.
“From last week to this week, I was really happy with the way we threw the ball around,” Jones said. “We executed there, made some big catches. So, I’m really happy with that. Anytime you go down and score [on three of your first four] possessions, you’re doing something right.”
Before Dorney’s score, Hack nearly hauled in a second touchdown before the ground knocked the ball loose.
That was really the only blemish from the North offense.
“I feel like my teammates, we’re just putting it all together right now,” Frakes said. “Offensive line is blocking great, receivers are making plays and we’ve just been working on this. We’ve been working hard for a long time, especially during the summer and it’s all coming together right now. I feel like we’re reaping what we show.”
Jones was impressed with what he saw from his quarterback.
“He made some good throws… He was really good with his feet too, and I thought he commanded it really well tonight,” Jones said.
North’s defense did its part, too, keeping PC North scoreless until its final possession, when both teams had reserves on the field.
The defense forced three-and-outs on two of PC North’s first three possessions, overwhelming them with speed on the defensive line.
“I thought the defense did a great job with our pressure, getting them behind the sticks early,” Jones said. “We gave up a couple big plays late, had some of our back up guys in, but everything we do there’s a standard to it, and we want those guys to execute no matter who’s on the field.”
Now, the preseason schedule for both North and Norman High is finished as the attention shifts to Clash next Thursday.
It’ll be the first time the teams have met since 2019 after last season’s game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
“We’re so excited. We can’t wait,” Frakes said. “It’s going to be a fun game.”
Jones saw improvements he needed to see from his team on Thursday. But now it’s time to prepare for one of the biggest games of the season.
“I’m really happy with our second scrimmage, we’re where we need to be,” Jones said. “But obviously now it’s for real, and we’ve got to go get ready for a big game.”