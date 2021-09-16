The Bears found themselves in more or less this same position a year ago.
Noble went into its third game of 2020 coming off a season-opening win against Blanchard followed by a loss to Midwest City.
Looking to build momentum going into district play, the Bears stumbled instead, falling to Piedmont. They went on to lose their first two district games and finished 4-7, a far cry from the 2019 team that won 10 games.
This season, Noble is again 1-1 with a win over Blanchard and a loss to Midwest City. Friday night, it will host Piedmont in what has been an annual fixture as the final non-district game for both teams.
The Bears and the Wildcats have faced off the third week of September in each of the last seven seasons. Noble won all five matchups from 2014 to 2018, but Piedmont was victorious in 2019 and 2020 and, for good measure, beat the Bears in the playoffs last season.
It’d be understandable if Noble had this matchup circled on its calendar for that reason alone, but coach Greg George doesn’t see Friday’s contest as a revenge game. It’s just a showdown against a quality opponent, but a particularly useful barometer for where the Bears are right now.
“It’s a good ballgame,” George said Thursday. “It always brings a good gate for both sides. People travel well to Piedmont and they travel well here. It’s always a good measuring stick. … Jeff (Hall) has taken over there and started running the flexbone. He’s done a heck of a job down there, got those kids believing. They’re a playoff team every year right now.”
Hall has had great success with the flexbone offense, as Piedmont has gone 15-7 in his two seasons as head coach. This season, the Wildcats are 0-1; their opener against El Reno was canceled, and they lost to Putnam City North last Friday.
George said not many teams still run the flexbone, which makes an already complex attack all the more daunting. But he thinks the experience can come back to help the Bears. Altus, who they play in Week 6, is running the flexbone for the first time this year, while Week 9 opponent Ardmore has been known to run it as well.
“You’ve got three days to prepare for it and you don’t ever see that offense, it’s really difficult to stop,” George said. “Try to emulate it in practice, it’s hard to do when your scout team looks nothing like the team you’re going to face.
“We’ve tried to play it a couple different ways. We look like we’re going to the right spots (in practice). But time will tell Friday night.”
Last season, a loss to Piedmont furthered a downward spiral as Noble ultimately fell to a losing record. Friday, in a very similar scenario, the Bears will get a chance to write a different narrative.
“We just gotta go out and worry about ourselves,” George said, “so when we open up district play next week, hopefully we’re clicking on all cylinders.”