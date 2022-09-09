{p dir=”ltr”}In both of its victories this season, Noble has found different ways to win.
In their season opener against Piedmont, Noble was able to grind out a defensive-focused 12-6 win. A week later, Noble completed a 14-point comeback and won in an offensive outing against Blanchard, 34-27.
As long as his team wins, Noble coach Greg George isn’t too concerned with how it happens.
“I’m just happy that every Friday night, when the clock goes off, we win. I don’t care what it looks like,” said Noble head coach Greg George. “I’d love for it to be perfect every week, but as long as we got a W, we’re good.”
Both games played out very differently but finished with the same conclusion of a game-sealing interception from Noble – the first game from senior LT Taylor and the second game from senior Max Sauvageau.
George credits the defense — which has held opponents to 16.5 points per game so far – for keeping them in both games and stepping up when the momentum started to shift over to the Bears sideline.
They’ll need the defense to keep it up Friday night, as the Bears prepare for a tough game at Tuttle. The Tigers finished 13-1 last season, with their lone loss coming in the Class 4A state championship game.
For Noble to win, a lot will depend on starting quarterback Collin Fisher. The veteran quarterback and the Bears’ offense has struggled with slow starts before using second-half surges to pull ahead.
The Bears may not have that kind of luxury against the Tigers. However, George is confident Fisher is turning a corner as early-season rust starts to dissolve.
“He’s starting to find his groove a little bit,” said George. “…I think he’s finding his groove and he gets where he needs to be. He and his receivers are getting on the same page and it takes a little bit of time – that’s what these first three games are for – but I think he’s progressing just fine.”
If so, that’s great timing for Noble. The Noble offense will likely need to keep up against a Tuttle offense that averaged nearly 33 points a game last season.
The Tigers have been a Class 4A powerhouse in the last four seasons under head coach Brad Ballard. Tuttle has an overall record of 49-5 during that span, which includes two OSSAA state championship appearances and a state championship win in 2018.
The Tigers won their season opener last week against Cache, 39-14. George knows it’s going to be a battle for his teal.
“We have all of the respect in the world for Tuttle,” said George. “We watched them in the playoffs many times. Coach Ballard does a great job. They won a state championship back in ‘18 and played in one last year. Tuttle’s a football town… I think it’ll be a great game for both teams. and we’ll have a great crowd and I think it’ll be a fun night and be a great challenge for our kids. We’re excited.”
