Heading into Week 2, here's a look at the area football teams and their opponents:
Norman High
at Moore
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Place: Moore Stadium
Records: NHS 0-1, MHS 2-0
Last Week: NHS (L, 40-36, vs. Norman North); MHS (W, 49-23, @ Ed. North)
Rankings: NHS not ranked; MHS No. 5 in AP Poll
Offense: Perhaps it was the jitters from opening night, or the nearly two-hour lightning delay, but Norman High couldn’t find consistent offense last week against Norman North.
In their first three possessions, The Tigers recorded two first downs (one by way of a Norman North penalty), two penalties for 20 yards and scored zero points. Norman High can’t afford to get off to another slow start against the Lions.
The offense showed it can put up points in bunches — it scored three-straight touchdowns to get back into the game — but 10 first half penalties, seven total punts and turnovers on the last two drives of the game are often too much to overcome.
Defense: The Tigers will have plenty to improve on after giving up 40 points to the T-Wolves, but there were bright spots too.
Dax Noles and Montgomery Johnson each had crucial picks in back-to-back to drives with the Tigers trailing by two possessions. Johnson’s interception set up a three-play touchdown drive to bring NHS within a score in the fourth quarter.
Norman North
vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Harve Collins Stadium
Records: North 1-0; ESFHS 0-2
Last Week: North (W, 40-36, vs. Norman High); ESFHS (L, 37-20, vs. Choctaw)
Rankings: Both teams unranked in AP Poll
Offense: Norman North looked dominant with a balanced offensive attack in the season opener. Chapman McKown accounted for 165 of the team’s 275 rushing yards in the opener.
Starting quarterback Kam Sixkiller completed 54% of his passes with nearly 400 total yards and five touchdowns. The Timberwolves struggled with penalties and turnovers in the season opener, which nearly paved the way for a Norman High comeback.
Defense: The Timberwolves defense struggled with consistency against the Tigers, but did enough to get the win. That’s an important sign for the young unit, which is working to break in a bunch of new players on that side of the ball.
Camden Pratcher’s game-sealing interception (his second of the game) should go a long way towards boosting the group’s confidence.
Noble
at Tuttle
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: Tuttle High School
Records: Noble 2-0, THS 1-0
Last Week: NHS (W, 34-27, vs. Blanchard), THS (W, 39-14, at Cashion)
Rankings: NHS No. 9 (5A); THS No. 1 (4A)
Offense: Noble came away with just 13 first-half points and found itself trailing for most of the game against Blanchard. The Bears muffed a punt and only had five offensive possessions in the first half before finding their stride.
Defense: The Bears’ defense almost looked like a different team after halftime. Blanchard moved up and down the field for nearly 300 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the first two quarters.
Over the final two quarters, Noble allowed under 100 yards of total offense and kept the Lions scoreless.
Community Christian
vs. Crossings Christian
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Place: CCS Football Stadium
Records: CCS 1-1; Crossings 1-0
Last Week: CCS (W, 32-17, vs. OCS); Crossings (W, 38-13, vs. Hennessey)
Rankings: CCS unranked; Crossings T-6 (2A)
Offense: Community Christian got two touchdowns from running back Drew Bradley in a big win over Oklahoma Christian School last week. The Royals’ 32 points were more than any team scored against the Saints during any regular season game last season.
Defense: Community Christian recovered a fumble for a touchdown and a safety to go along with seven sacks and five tackles for loss against the Saints. OCS’ lone offensive touchdown in the game came on a five-yard run that was set up by a CCS fumble.
Little Axe
vs. Dibble
Time: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Place: Little Axe Football Stadium
Records: LAHS 0-1; DHS 0-2
Last Week: LAHS (L, 18-12 3OT, vs. N. Rock Creek); DHS (L, 47-6, @ Lindsay)
Rankings: LAHS not ranked; DHS not ranked
Offense: Little Axe was held scoreless through three quarters last week, but scored a touchdown to tie the game in the final minute and again in overtime. A missed two-point conversion ended up costing the Indians their first win since 2019.
Dibble enters the game having given up 31 and 47 points in the first two games of the season.
Defense: The Indians’ defense allowed just six points in regulation to give themselves a chance to win in the end against North Rock Creek. The defense should have another good chance to make plays this week against a Dibble team that’s scored 18 points in its first two games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.