There is a palpable confidence at Norman North.
The Timberwolves are excited about their offense. They’re excited about quarterback Gavin Frakes and the opportunity to throw the ball like they haven’t even tried the last couple of seasons.
They’re excited about it even as they break in a mostly new receiving corps.
Still, North may be most excited generally because as excited as the T-Wolves are about their offense, it may still be the x-factor, the difference between winning close and grinding games and winning games that aren’t close at all. And that’s because North’s really excited about its defense.
Duncan Parham and Will Bradley, two returning starting linebackers, are of such value, they’ve been held out of scrimmages.
Parham is juggling offers from Kansas, Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Penn, Georgetown, Columbia, Army, Tulsa, North Texas and Missouri and Bradley finished last season with 107 tackles.
Yet, their taking the last couple of Thursday nights off may only have given North’s defensive line the chance to bring attention to itself.
Led by nose tackle Josh Koranda (6-2, 298), who made 68 tackles from the line last season, the group that also includes starters Parker Andrews and Damon Hinchey and rotation player Luke Fields, have dominated scrimmages at Midwest City and Putnam City North.
“I think we’ll be able to be much more aggressive and that aggressiveness should be able to pay off,” North head coach Justin Jones said. “[The plan is] to get teams behind the sticks.
“Last year, we were a bend-but-don’t-break defense and just hold on, right? We want to have the pencil and be able to dictate some things … You can do that when you’ve got veterans, but you’ve got to be physical up front and you’ve got to be able to reestablish the line of scrimmage and not get moved out and I think that’s a big difference for us.”
He has the veterans.
Eight starters return from last season, though Hayden Hack is ticketed to primarily play receiver after mostly living at corner a year ago.
That still leaves Eli Moulton returning from injury to start a second straight season at a safety spot and Gavin Anderson to return to his corner spot.
“We have a lot of guys with a lot of experience right now on our defense that really know our playbook and know the scheme,” Koranda said. “A lot of us, it just comes naturally … we have that kind of natural feel for our defense.”
It helps, too, that North is coming off its first winning season 2018, doubling its win total from three to six games last year.
Parham has seen a subtle difference in the culture since last season ended.
“I could see a shift in how people came in every day and how they went through workouts and how they went through practice,” he said of last spring.
Then, come offseason conditioning, “there was a lot more focus,” Parham said.
Walker Peck (6-2, 290), at center, is bound to lead an offensive line that doesn’t return a whole lot.
Still, despite being retooled, the confidence remains contagious.
“I know it’s new for a lot of these guys, but I really feel like we can shove the ball down people’s throats and we can go run and we can literally do anything that we put our mind to,” he said.
If the line provides the space, the yardage ought to come. Frakes is fairly dangerous when he tucks and runs, while junior running back Chapman McKown returns after gaining more than a 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season: 891 on the ground at more than 7 yards per carry and 208 through the air at almost 14 yards per catch.
North still has to go win, but the thing about it is the T-Wolves are just about certain they will.
“I think this team has established that only we can stop ourselves,” Frakes said. “We think we can go win a state championship and the only thing that’s between us and a state championship is ourselves.”